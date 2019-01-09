Thunder's Nerlens Noel stretchered off floor after taking elbow, nasty fall against Timberwolves
Noel took an elbow from Andrew Wiggins, then smacked his head directly on the floor
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Nerlens Noel was stretchered off the floor on Tuesday night after a scary incident during the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
During the middle of the third quarter, Andrew Wiggins -- who was in the midst of another impressive game in OKC -- took it strong to the basket. Noel rose up to meet him at the rim, and while the two were in mid-air, Wiggins' lead arm caught Noel right in the face.
That blow appeared to knock Noel out cold, because he fell straight to the floor, and didn't try to brace himself. As a result, his head smacked the ground with a good amount of force, and he lay motionless for a while. You can view the video here, but be aware it's a tough one to watch.
A stretcher quickly arrived, and the arena plunged into silence as the medical team tended to the big man. His Thunder teammates understandably looked to be shaken up by the incident.
At this point, it's unclear how serious the situation is for Noel, but it certainly did not look good. Thunder head coach Billy Donovan told reporters after the game that Noel was transported to the Oklahoma University medical center, but did not have further updates on his condition.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Cousins to debut on Jan. 18
Cousins has missed the entire season so far while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon
-
NBA Tuesday: Scores, updates, highlights
There are eight games in store on Tuesday night
-
Chris Paul sidelined 2-3 more weeks
Chris Paul is due to be back by the end of January
-
Report: Cavs' McCaw deal investigated
The Cavaliers waived McCaw after just three games
-
Sixers' Butler says he'll retire at 34
Jimmy Butler claims he'll walk away from the NBA in five years
-
Highsmith set for historic Sixers debut
Highsmith becomes the second active NBA player to play Division II college basketball