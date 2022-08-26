Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested in Florida on Thursday night on drug charges. Prince was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on an out-of-state warrant stemming from Texas.

The Timberwolves issued a statement, which read: "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

Specific details surrounding the warrant and Prince's arrest have been scarce to this point. A Miami-Dade police spokesman told NBC News on Friday that the charge was related to "dangerous drugs." The Miami Herald reported that Prince will soon be released on a $2,500 bond.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Prince has spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Timberwolves. Prior to last season, he was traded from the Cavaliers to the Timberwolves in exchange for veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

Prince was a solid rotation player for the Timberwolves in his first season with the club, averaging 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point land. He struggled to find his shot in the playoffs, however, and saw his playing time reduced as the Wolves were eliminated in the first round in six games by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Still, the Timberwolves liked what they saw from Prince over the course of the season and rewarded him with a new two-year, $16 million contract this summer that will keep him with the club until 2024. The second year of the deal is non-guaranteed, however.