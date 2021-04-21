The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 23-35 overall and 12-17 at home, while the Timberwolves are 16-43 overall and 6-24 on the road. The Timberwolves have won the first two games between the teams this season.

Sacramento is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Kings vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 239.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Timberwolves:

Kings vs. Timberwolves spread: Kings -4.5

Kings vs. Timberwolves over-under: 239.5 points

Kings vs. Timberwolves money line: Sacramento -185, Minnesota +165



What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento is coming off a 134-120 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Kings were outscored 60-46 in the second half. Harrison Barnes had 20 points and five assists along with eight rebounds, while Maurice Harkless finished with 20 points and seven boards. Sacramento missed 15 of 22 shots from the field in the fourth quarter.

Sacramento has lost 10 of its past 11 games. De'Aaron Fox is day to day with an ankle injury. Richaun Holmes is out with a hamstring injury.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota has the second-worst record in the league. However, the Timberwolves have managed to win two of their last three games. Their win on Tuesday was the team's second double-digit victory in April. Karl-Anthony Towns double-doubled with 26 points and 18 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points each on Tuesday. The Timberwolves outscored the Kings 35-17 in the fourth quarter. They made 13-of-21 shots from the field in the final 12 minutes.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 96-60 roll.