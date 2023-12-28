The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) will try to avoid suffering consecutive losses for the first time this season when they face the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on Thursday night. Minnesota is coming off a 129-106 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday, but it is still two games ahead of the Thunder atop the Western Conference standings. Dallas had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 113-110 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday. The Mavericks are in sixth place in the conference standings, sitting one game ahead of New Orleans.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by 10 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under is 228.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Timberwolves -10

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 228.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Timberwolves: -446, Mavericks: +343

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has gone 6-0 following losses this season, and it has not lost a home game since Nov. 24. The Timberwolves handed the Lakers a 118-111 loss last Thursday, as Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists. They added a 110-98 win at Sacramento on Saturday, with Edwards scoring a game-high 34 points on 13 of 27 shooting.

Center Rudy Gobert had a huge game, posting a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns did not play in that game due to left knee soreness, but he returned on Tuesday and is questionable for this game. Minnesota won the first meeting between these teams in a 119-101 final, and it has covered the spread in four of its last five home games against Dallas, which remains without Kyrie Irving (heel).

Why the Mavericks can cover

Minnesota is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, losing to Oklahoma City by 23 points while committing 24 turnovers. Towns is averaging 22.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, so his absence would be a significant blow for the Timberwolves. Dallas cruised to a 128-114 win at Phoenix in its most recent road tilt, as star point guard Luka Doncic poured in 50 points and dished out 15 assists.

Doncic added 39 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a loss to Cleveland on Wednesday, but the Mavericks still hold a one-game lead over New Orleans for first place in the Southwest Division. Dallas has been a good team to back on the road, covering the spread in four of its last six games away from home. Meanwhile, Minnesota has only covered twice in its last seven Thursday games.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total points.

