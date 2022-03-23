The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 42-31 overall and 24-12 at home, while the Suns are 58-14 overall and 28-6 on the road. Phoenix won and covered as an eight-point favorite when these teams met in January.

Phoenix is favored by one point in the latest Timberwolves vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 238.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 79-49 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Suns spread: Timberwolves +1

Timberwolves vs. Suns over-under: 238.5 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 110-108 loss to Dallas on Monday night. However, the Timberwolves have still gone 9-2 in the month of March, climbing to seventh place in the Western Conference standings. They need to move into the top six in the standings if they want to avoid the play-in round.

Big man Karl-Anthony Towns leads Minnesota with 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Anthony Edwards is scoring 21.1 points, while D'Angelo Russell is adding 18.5. The Timberwolves have covered the spread in 10 of their last 12 games, including six straight home games. Towns is listed as questionable on Wednesday with an arm injury while Jaden McDaniels is out with an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a win and a Memphis loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday night. The Suns are riding a five-game winning streak, including a 127-124 overtime win over Sacramento on Sunday. They have put together the streak without veteran point guard Chris Paul, who remains sidelined with a thumb injury.

Devin Booker leads the Suns with 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Big man Deandre Ayton is averaging a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Phoenix has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against Minnesota. Forward Cameron Johnson is out tonight with a quad contusion.

How to make Suns vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Timberwolves? And which side covers almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.