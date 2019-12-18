Today's Top Picks: A pair of NBA best bets plus the college side to jump all over on Wednesday

Thank god for gambling. If not for the ability to bet on NBA games, I'd be reduced to merely rooting for the Chicago Bulls, and there is nothing less fun than being a Chicago Bulls fan. I mean, unless you find supporting a team with an incompetent front office, a coach in way over his head, and an owner that doesn't seem to care to be a good time. I don't. It was for a little bit, in an ironic sense, but it just sucks now.

The Bulls had a 50-25 lead on Oklahoma City on Tuesday and led by as much as 26, yet I never felt any sense of comfort. When the Bulls had that lead, their win probability was 97.2 percent, but those percentages are based on previous games played by NBA teams who aren't tire fires because teams that are tire fires don't tend to have 26-point leads.

The win probability should have been 50 percent. They were either going to blow it, or they weren't. They did. I hate them. Thank you for listening.

Here are today's picks. All odds via William Hill.

1. Heat at 76ers: Under 209.5

This isn't rocket science. These are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA, as they both rank in the top 10 in defensive efficiency. They met in Philadelphia just before Thanksgiving, and the game featured 199 total points. That's a familiar sight for the Sixers, as the Under is 8-5-1 in their home games this season. On the Miami side, I am somewhat concerned that they've played a lot of games recently, and that could affect their defense, but it will likely affect their offensive performance as well.

DFS millionaire Mike McClure has been on fire this NBA season, with his tournament lineups cashing 60 percent of the time. He's back with optimal tournament lineups on multiple sites for Wednesday; check them out only at SportsLine.

2. Grizzlies at Thunder: Grizzlies +6.5

I swear this isn't because of the Thunder coming back against the Bulls. It's because this line is too big; this Grizzlies team is talented, and Oklahoma City is far from a juggernaut. Oklahoma City has done very well against the spread this season, going 16-10 against the number. Only Miami and Boston have been better, and Dallas is also 16-10. The difference between those other three teams and Oklahoma City is that they're all great at something. All three are top-10 offenses in the league, while both Boston and Miami are top-10 defenses as well. Oklahoma City isn't particularly great at anything, and that record against the spread is bound to regress. In this game, they're facing a Memphis team that has played a lot better as of late, covering in four of their last five.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 16 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 16 cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.

3. East Tennessee State at LSU: LSU -9.5

This is a decent matchup that you might not consider based simply on it being East Tennessee State, but the Buccaneers are ranked No. 84 by KenPom, so they're better than you probably realize. Offensively, in particular, they've been outstanding, but they've done all of this against a weak schedule. They lost to Kansas 75-63 earlier this season, and earlier this month they lost to North Dakota State 78-68. At No. 153 in KenPom's rankings, NDSU was the second-best team ETSU has faced this year. That will change against LSU tonight, and this LSU team is better across the board. It also has a distinct size advantage, so as long as LSU takes care of the ball (something it can struggle with), it will cover this spread.

SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is an amazing 96-59 on his college football picks this season, returning $3,188 to $100 players. He's helping you fill out your bowl confidence pool, and you can see all his suggestions over at SportsLine.