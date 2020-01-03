Today's Top Picks: Why Hawks will cover vs. Celtics in Boston and more best bets for Friday

I am told that it is Friday. I have to be told this because time ceases to have any meaning for me this time of the year. Between the holidays and college football bowl season, every single day seems exactly like the one before it, and the one after it.

But it is Friday (I think), and since it is (supposedly) Friday, I have three picks for you to keep yourself entertained heading into a weekend full of NFL playoff games (which I also have picks for).

So how about a little bit of basketball before diving into the NFL playoffs?

All odds via William Hill.

Depending on when you find this article, this spread could be smaller. You see, the Hawks have been horrible as of late, so I'm buying low on them. Others will soon be doing the same, because while the Hawks are getting Trae Young back, Boston will be without Kemba Walker. While the Hawks are not what anybody would deem a good team, they are a much better team with Trae Young on the court than on the bench. So get the value on the Hawks if you can. If this spread has crept down below 10 when you're reading this, I'd pass on it.

2. Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets: Under 227

The Rockets have James Harden and Russell Westbrook. That's why they rank second in the NBA in offensive efficiency, and since they're so good offensively you'll likely be surprised to learn that the under has gone 19-15 in their games this season. In nonconference games like this one, the under has gone 10-3. So while everybody else is hammering the over in Rockets games, you should be doing the opposite.

3. Georgetown at Seton Hall: Under 148

Georgetown has played well this season given unexpected transfers and dismissals of players on the roster, but on Friday night it will face one of the best defenses in the country in Seton Hall. The particular problem will be taking care of the ball. Georgetown has turned the ball over a lot this year, and Seton Hall is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers. All of this makes me like the Pirates overall, but their offense can be a bit touch-and-go itself, so it's hard to trust them to cover here. Instead, we'll attack the total, which is a little too high by my estimation.