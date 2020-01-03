Today's Top Picks: Why Hawks will cover vs. Celtics in Boston and more best bets for Friday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
I am told that it is Friday. I have to be told this because time ceases to have any meaning for me this time of the year. Between the holidays and college football bowl season, every single day seems exactly like the one before it, and the one after it.
But it is Friday (I think), and since it is (supposedly) Friday, I have three picks for you to keep yourself entertained heading into a weekend full of NFL playoff games (which I also have picks for).
So how about a little bit of basketball before diving into the NFL playoffs?
All odds via William Hill.
1. Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics: Hawks +11
Depending on when you find this article, this spread could be smaller. You see, the Hawks have been horrible as of late, so I'm buying low on them. Others will soon be doing the same, because while the Hawks are getting Trae Young back, Boston will be without Kemba Walker. While the Hawks are not what anybody would deem a good team, they are a much better team with Trae Young on the court than on the bench. So get the value on the Hawks if you can. If this spread has crept down below 10 when you're reading this, I'd pass on it.
2. Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets: Under 227
The Rockets have James Harden and Russell Westbrook. That's why they rank second in the NBA in offensive efficiency, and since they're so good offensively you'll likely be surprised to learn that the under has gone 19-15 in their games this season. In nonconference games like this one, the under has gone 10-3. So while everybody else is hammering the over in Rockets games, you should be doing the opposite.
3. Georgetown at Seton Hall: Under 148
Georgetown has played well this season given unexpected transfers and dismissals of players on the roster, but on Friday night it will face one of the best defenses in the country in Seton Hall. The particular problem will be taking care of the ball. Georgetown has turned the ball over a lot this year, and Seton Hall is one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers. All of this makes me like the Pirates overall, but their offense can be a bit touch-and-go itself, so it's hard to trust them to cover here. Instead, we'll attack the total, which is a little too high by my estimation.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draymond Green shouts at fan during game
Let's just say it wasn't the first time that Green got volatile during an NBA game
-
Report: Heat to retire Wade's jersey
Wade retired at the end of the 2018-19 season after spending 15 seasons with the Miami Heat
-
Brandon Clarke having historic season
The NBA didn't believe he could shoot. Now he's setting rookie shooting records
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 3 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA to honor Stern with band on jerseys
Stern died on Wednesday at the age of 77
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Pelicans vs. Lakers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...