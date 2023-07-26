The NBA offseason has reached a lull in action, and that's in part due to several trade requests that could shift the power dynamic around the league. Damian Lillard is still intent on finding his way to the Miami Heat after over a decade of playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. James Harden is also looking for a new home, after opting into the final year of his contract and requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden's decision was far more surprising given many were expecting him to re-sign with the Sixers after opting out of his deal. The Los Angeles Clippers have been the rumored team most likely to land the former league MVP, but Sixers president Daryl Morey has made it clear that he has no problem waiting until a deal comes to the table that would make this whole thing worth it for Philadelphia. But regardless of what happens with Harden's trade demand, there's been no shortage of opinions about him asking out of yet another team.

Most recently NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady was very blunt in not liking Harden's trade demand.

"I don't understand for the life of me what James Harden is doing," McGrady said in an interview with GQ. "Why are you trying to get out? That makes zero sense to me. Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he's played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn't have a ring to show for it. I don't know what he's looking for. And maybe there's some internal bullshit that is going on that we don't know about. Because it doesn't make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It's got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man."

McGrady likely isn't the only person who feels that way, as Harden has now forced his way to two different teams in three years. Especially when, unlike his time with the Brooklyn Nets, he was on a Sixers team that was void of drama and controversy. He's also coming off a season playing alongside the reigning MVP in Joel Embiid, so deciding to leave that situation is certainly puzzling.

But clearly, Harden wants something else. While he favors landing on the Clippers, that doesn't mean he'll get his wish, especially if another team swoops in and offers something far better to the Sixers. One thing's for certain though, whatever happens it sounds as though McGrady isn't a fan of Harden's trade demand.