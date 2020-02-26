Utah Jazz will move Mike Conley to the bench, Royce O'Neale back into starting lineup, per report

Mike Conley's debut season with the Utah Jazz has been a borderline disaster. Utah's biggest offseason addition has seen his scoring drop nearly eight points per game in shooting a dreadful 39.4 percent from the field, but what's worse is how poorly the Jazz have played with him. Utah is only 19-15 with Conley playing compared to 17-6 without him, and now, Jazz coach Quin Snyder finally appears ready to acknowledge that.

Conley will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Replacing Conley in the starting lineup will be Royce Young, Utah's best perimeter defender by far.

The group O'Neale will be joining tonight has undoubtedly been better than Conley in the starting lineup. The five-man unit of O'Neale, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert has outscored opponents by 17.5 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass. It has played elite basketball on both ends of the floor, and makes far more sense considering the skill sets of the players involved.

Mitchell, who spent his first two seasons alongside Ricky Rubio, thrived as Utah's point guard. He averaged 5.7 assists per game during Utah's 14-game winning streak that came largely without Conley compared to a career average of only 4.0. Joe Ingles has always played better as a secondary ball-handler than as a pure floor spacer. His own shooting numbers skyrocketed when he was moved back into the starting role that he held last season. Ingles and Bogdanovic, while competent defensively, are far from stoppers. O'Neale's presence is necessary on that end of the floor both in the interest of defending opposing teams and preserving Utah's other wings for offense.

Conley has been a full-time starter since his third season in the NBA, and is widely considered among the best players never to have reached an All-Star Game. The evidence that he needed to be benched has existed for months, but his standing around the league and likely within Utah's locker room probably made the decision a good deal harder for Snyder, but hopefully, it helps the Jazz resolve another major issue of theirs.

The Jazz are ranked 25th in the NBA in bench scoring. Jordan Clarkson has helped in that area, but he doesn't possess Conley's all-around game. If Conley can stabilize Utah's bench units on both ends of the floor, he can still play a meaningful role in a potential playoff run. If his shooting numbers don't improve, however, his time in Utah will have to be deemed a failure.