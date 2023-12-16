For the current version of the San Antonio Spurs, this is about as bright as the lights can get: National TV. Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James.

It would have been easy for 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama, the only prospect in 20 years to be considered even remotely as revolutionary as James, to come out firing on Friday night in an effort to show the world that he's ready -- and able -- to step into the void that will be left by James when he finally retires.

But that didn't happen.

Instead, Wembanyama was patient and controlled, taking only 13 shots while ceding the spotlight to teammate Devin Vassell in a 129-115 win over the Lakers, helping put an end to San Antonio's ignominious 18-game losing streak. Vassell was masterful, pouring in a career-high 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

It wasn't just Vassell's point total either. Every time the Lakers made a push to cut down San Antonio's lead, it seemed like the fourth-year guard was the one to seize back momentum with a huge bucket.

"I mean, he do what he do," Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said of Vassell after the win. "He went out there and took over. Took over."

Wembanyama, meanwhile, was content watching his wingman shine, resisting the temptation to play hero ball on the national stage. The rookie took just two 3-pointers -- well below his season average of five attempts per game -- and both were clean looks in rhythm. He also committed just two turnovers after averaging 3.5 per game this season. Picking his spots carefully, Wembanyama showed the poise and maturity that we've come to expect from a prospect well beyond his years. He dished out five assists on the night, embracing the facilitator role.

This could be the model for the Spurs moving forward -- Vassell (who signed a five-year, $135 million extension before the season) as the primary scoring threat, with Wembanyama as a facilitator and rim protector.

Despite their ugly losing streak, San Antonio came into Friday night ranked fifth in the league in defense over their last five games. If they can keep up that effort, and Vassell can use this performance as a springboard, there could be even more wins waiting for the Spurs -- not just this season, but for years to come.

"Feels like a playoff game for me," Wembanyama said after the win. "We love this feeling. We have to work our ass off to repeat it."