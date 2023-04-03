Good news for the Golden State Warriors. Forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to action, and is expected to be back this week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiggins has missed the team's past 21 games while dealing with a personal issue. Wiggins last played in a game on Feb. 13. Wiggins' return will provide a big boost to a Warriors team that is fighting for playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference.

Prior to Golden State's pivotal victory over the Pelicans last week, Steve Kerr revealed that Wiggins had been working out on a "daily basis."

"Once he's back," Kerr said, "our training staff will get with him and see where he is [physically]."

Wiggins' return is great news for the Warriors, who are currently sitting in the No. 6 seed with a half-game cushion over the Lakers and Pelicans with three games to play. You don't have to stretch your imagination that far to see Golden State making a run from that spot with Wiggins back in the lineup.

At present, they would get the Kings in the first round. They would probably be the favorite in the series with Wiggins, all while possibly avoiding top-seeded Denver and Kevin Durant and the Suns until at least the conference finals, when Wiggins would long be back up to full speed. Given the way Golden State's season has gone, that's about as good a projection as they could ask for.