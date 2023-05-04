Shortly after the Golden State Warriors' series-opening loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, forward Draymond Green recorded a podcast. In addition to defending Jordan Poole's decision to launch a deep (and open) 3-pointer in the final seconds and praising Anthony Davis for a dominant Game 1 performance, Green was self-critical ... and pretty blunt about it.

"I played like shit," Green said. "I am disgusted with myself right now."

In 34 minutes, Green scored six points on 3-for-9 shooting, with four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and three blocks. He also picked up his third foul a few minutes into the second quarter and his fourth foul (plus a technical foul) late in the third.

"Can't get in foul trouble," Green said. "Gotta stay on the floor. It's been a thing lately, and I have to be better. Take a couple here and there, can't do that. My third foul was on a Jarred Vanderbilt putback. If he gets the two points, we go down, life goes on. So I have to be smarter and not put us in that position. That throws off rotations, that throws off matchups, that throws off a ton of things on top of me not being on the floor."

The foul he referenced:

"I thought I got off to a good start and, with the foul trouble, I lost my rhythm, and I never really found it again," Green said.

Later in the podcast, Green said that, when he finishes recording, he will watch the film.

"I know what I'm going to see," he said. "F---ing disgusting."

In his post-game press conference, Green said he needs to be more aggressive "on both ends the floor" in Game 2 on Thursday. Not so aggressive, however, that he finds himself in foul trouble again.