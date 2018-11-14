Warriors' Kevin Durant says he hasn't spoken to Draymond Green yet about their altercation

The Golden State Warriors were shorthanded for their game Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. On the one hand, Steph Curry was out because of a groin strain, but they were also without Draymond Green, who was suspended by the team for his role in a postgame altercation with Kevin Durant on Monday night.

Due in large part to the fact that they were playing the Hawks, one of the worst teams in the league, the Warriors were able to pull out the victory on Tuesday night. Durant led the way with 29 points and six rebounds, but after the game all anyone wanted to ask about was his incident with Green.

Unsurprisingly, Durant wasn't interested in going into details about what happened or what was said. We saw the two arguing on the bench, and reports say that the verbal barbs continued in the locker room after the game. Exactly what Green said, however, will remain a mystery for now.

Whatever it was must have been pretty bad though. Not only did the Warriors see it fit to suspend Green -- a rare step for an in-house argument -- but Durant noted after the game that he still hasn't spoken with his teammate.

Kevin Durant said he hasn’t spoken to Draymond Green yet, declines to go into details about last night pic.twitter.com/RiiXubrJPm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2018

Durant's responses:

On whether he's spoken to Green: "No." On whether that will happen soon: "I'm sure it will. We've got a long season ahead." On what exactly was said: "I'm going to keep that in house. That's what we do here. I know you guys got a job to do, but I'm not trying to give nobody no headlines. What happened, happened, we're trying to move on. I'm just trying to play basketball."

While Durant's answers didn't really give us much insight into what's going on in their locker room right now, it's clear from not only his tone on Tuesday night, but the Warriors' decision to suspend Green, that there are things to smooth out in Oakland.