Warriors' Kevin Durant says he knew he was out of bounds on blown call vs. Rockets: 'The refs were missing a lot'
Even Durant couldn't defend what may be the worst miss the NBA has ever seen
The Rockets beat the Warriors in overtime on Thursday thanks to an incredible shot from James Harden, but the thrilling finish to one of the best games of the season shouldn't have come down to that. With 30 seconds left in overtime, Kevin Durant saved a ball from going out of bounds that led to a Stephen Curry basket to give the Warriors the lead. However, in reality, Durant himself was completely out of bounds in doing so.
It's being called one of the worst missed calls in NBA history, and it's not difficult to see why.
The flabbergasted "how do you miss that" over and over again says it all.
After the game, the Rockets had some thoughts about the no-call, and they were as friendly as you'd expect.
You can see the utter confusion from the Houston bench.
Even Durant himself couldn't defend where he was.
"Uh, yeah," Durant said, per Anthony Slater when he was asked if he knew how far out he was. "I could believe it because the refs were missing a lot," he added. Durant also said that he'd seen the video.
It's a hilariously bad call, and the officiating crew should be thanking their lucky stars that Harden made that shot. It may get lost in the annals of history since it didn't ultimately decide the outcome, but nevertheless it's an inexcusable miss.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harden crushes Warriors with game-winner
Harden turned in one of the most impressive individual performances of the season on Thurs...
-
Rookie Rankings: Ayton, Young look good
Luka keeps on doing his thing, but Ayton and Young are starting to figure things out
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
DeRozan offers new hope for Spurs fans
DeMar DeRozan shows on Thursday night why the Spurs remain in very good hands, and also silences...
-
Thunder vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Trail Blazers vs. Thunder game 10,000...
-
NBA scores, highlights for Thursday
It was just a three-game slate for the NBA on Thursday, but there was no shortage of actio...