Steve Kerr is slated to serve as the head coach for Team USA when they compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. However, following the Paris Olympics, the Golden State Warriors head coach plans to step down as the Team USA head coach.

In an interview with The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Kerr revealed that he will follow a pattern similar to Gregg Popovich, who left after just one World Cup and one edition of the Olympics.

"No," Kerr said when he was asked if he would coach Team USA following the 2024 Olympics. "To me, it's a two-year; it's a cycle. Pop coached a World Cup and the Olympics, now it's my turn to pass the baton. I think that's kind of how it should be. Frankly, it's a huge commitment too. I guess I think it was different the last go-around with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and Jerry (Colangelo), when they were really establishing this culture and this system where guys had to commit for a couple years. Made sense for Coach K to stay on. But I think where we are now, one cycle and you move on."

Team USA won their first nine games in international play after Kerr took over for Popovich in 2022. However, Team USA dropped three of their last four games at the World Cup and finished in fourth place. It is worth noting that an illness went through the team's locker room, so that played a large part in the unlikely finish.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few are currently assistant coaches on Kerr's staff.