The Golden State Warriors are signing Jerome Robinson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal will presumably give Robinson a chance to compete for a roster spot at training camp. Robinson spent last season playing for Golden State's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Robinson was originally the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Clippers took him one spot above Michael Porter Jr. and expected big things out of him, but in just his second season, they traded him to the Washington Wizards.

After an unsuccessful stint with the Wizards, Robinson needed to play in the G-League to rebuild his stock. He averaged over 20 points per game in Santa Cruz and has seemingly impressed the team enough to warrant a look in camp.

The Warriors have had plenty of success turning G-League standouts into NBA players. Most notably, Gary Payton II had largely been a G-League player before the Warriors discovered him at camp last season and turned him into one of the NBA's most valuable role players.

But with Payton now gone, the Warriors are looking for another low-risk, high-reward bench player. They replaced Payton initially with former Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, but Robinson is another chance to take a look at a player once considered talented enough to go in the lottery. If it works out? The Warriors have found another bargain. If not? The cost is minimal.