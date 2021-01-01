The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center. Both teams are 2-2; Golden State is 0-0 at home, while Rip City is 1-1 on the road. The Blazers won two of three meetings between the teams last season.

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers took a 128-105 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Portland was blown out after winning its previous two games. The Clippers moved out to a 76-57 lead by halftime. Damian Lillard made 14 of 15 free throws to finish with 20 points while missing 11 of 14 shots from the field. He missed on all eight of his 3-point attempts. CJ McCollum shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Carmelo Anthony had 15 points and made nine of 10 free throw attempts. Lillard averaged 43.7 points per game vs. Golden State last season. He scored 61 points vs. the Warriors on Jan. 20, 2020. Lillard is 21 points away from 15,000 for his career. McCollum is leading the league in 3-pointers made (22) and attempted (46). He needs three more three-pointers to become the second player in league history to connect on at least 25 three-pointers in the first five games of a season. Enes Kanter ranks third in the league in field goal percentage at a 70.0 clip. Gary Trent Jr. (calf) is questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons, 116-106 on Tuesday. Stephen Curry was 5-for-9 from 3-point range and finished with 31 points, six dimes and five boards. Andrew Wiggins shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, tying the highest-scoring fourth quarter output of his career. Golden State shot 50 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three-point range.

Golden State has lost 15 of 19 matchups on New Year's Day. Curry has made 72 consecutive free throw attempts, the longest such streak in franchise history. Eric Paschall has scored in double figures off the bench in two consecutive games. He is questionable for Friday because of knee soreness. Golden State has lost three of its past four matchups with Portland. The Warriors have a 72-41 all-time record vs. the Blazers at home.

