The Los Angeles Clippers look to win back-to-back road games in northern California in consecutive nights as they visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Los Angeles (8-9) defeated Sacramento, 131-117, on Wednesday night, while Golden State (8-10) blew a big lead to those same Kings on Tuesday, falling 124-123. These teams split a four game series last season with each matchup won by the home team. Los Angeles is 7-10 against the spread, while Golden State is 6-11-1 ATS in 2023.

Warriors vs. Clippers spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors vs. Clippers over/under: 227.5 points

Warriors vs. Clippers money line: Warriors -209, Clippers +174

Why the Clippers can cover

Last night, facing a Sacramento team that made a furious comeback to defeat Golden State the night before, Los Angeles took an early lead and never relinquished it en route to a 14-point victory. The Clippers led 72-50 at halftime and were never in serious jeopardy of giving up that lead in the second half. Star forward Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points on 14 of 18 shooting, while adding nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

New acquisition, guard James Harden, scored 26 points versus Sacramento to go along with six assists, three rebounds, and five steals. Los Angeles' other superstar, Paul George, scored 19 points and handed out seven assists. In Wednesday night's win, the Clippers shot 14 of 28 from three point range, and a similar performance would be welcomed against a Golden State team which averages nearly 115 points per game.

Why the Warriors can cover

Tuesday night's loss was one Golden State would like to forget, after being outscored 69-51 in the second half by Sacramento and losing by one point in the final seconds. Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins each scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Warriors in the losing effort. A key stat in the loss was turnovers, with Golden State committing 18 to only 10 for Sacramento.

While Curry is averaging 29.7 points per game this season, his supporting cast has been a bit underwhelming. Klay Thompson, who averages 19.7 points for his career, is only scoring 15.3 PPG nightly thus far this season. Similarly, Wiggins, who averages 19.0 PPG in his career, is only averaging 12.8 PPG during the 2023-24 season. For the Warriors to handle a tough Clippers team, a balanced effort from Curry's supporting cast is needed. Chris Paul (leg) is out for Thursday.

How to make Clippers vs. Warriors picks

