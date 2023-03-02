The Golden State Warriors (32-30) and the Los Angeles Clippers (33-31) will battle in a Western Conference showdown on Thursday night. The Clippers are currently in a slump, dropping three straight games, and on Tuesday, Los Angeles lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-101. Meanwhile, Golden State has won three games in a row, including on Feb. 28 when the Warriors outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 123-105. Stephen Curry (leg) and Andrew Wiggins (personal) will be sidelined for Golden State.

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Los Angeles -4

Clippers vs. Warriors Over-Under: 231.5 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Los Angeles -170, Golden State +143

LAC: Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Thursday games

GS: Warriors are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 1 day of rest



Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Paul George is a three-level scorer and facilitator who has the ball handles to break down the defense and has the jumper to stretch the floor. The 32-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. The eight-time All-Star also shoots 38% from downtown on 7.7 attempts per contest. On Feb. 24, he totaled 34 points, 10 boards, and five assists.

Guard Russell Westbrook gives the Clippers an energy boost as he likes to attack downhill and kick it out to shooters on the perimeter. The UCLA product logs 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. He has recorded at least 14 points and 10 assists in two of his three games with the Clippers. Westbrook tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists in his previous matchup.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Klay Thompson is a marksman from 3-point land. Thompson has the ability to create space on the outside due to his constant movement and limitless range. The five-time All-Star is averaging 22.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41% from downtown. On Feb. 24, Thompson exploded for 42 points and went 12-of-17 from 3-point range.

Guard Jordan Poole is another smooth ball-handler who is able to get into the lane consistently but owns a reliable jumper to keep defenders guessing. The Michigan product averages 20.8 points and 4.6 assists per contest. In his last outing, Poole supplied 29 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

