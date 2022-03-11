The Golden State Warriors (44-22) and Denver Nuggets (40-26) will play in the later matchup of Thursday's two-game NBA slate. Denver came out on top in a clash between the Western Conference rivals on Monday, but Golden State will be fresher this time around after giving a number of its starters a night off earlier this week. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will return for this battle with Nikola Jokic and company.

Tipoff at Ball Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET and Golden State is listed as a two-point road favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points scored is 228. Before making any Nuggets vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Warriors -2

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 228 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Warriors -125, Nuggets +110

GS: Jordan Poole has averaged 24.5 points and 4.5 assists per game over his previous four outings.

DEN: Nikola Jokic has averaged 38.7 points, 15 rebounds and 10.3 assists over his last three games.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Dubs entered their Monday matchup with the Nuggets as nine-point underdogs and fell short by seven points. While three of their top five scorers were out due to rest, their role players found plenty of success against Denver. Poole and rookie wing Moses Moody both eclipsed 30 points on Monday and kept their team within three points of the favorites through three quarters.

The Warriors are 0-3 against the Nuggets, and their average margin of defeat in the season series is just over 4.5 points. Their average margin of defeat when Curry plays is just 2.0 points. Three of Denver's key rotation players are considered day-to-day. The home team could be at a major disadvantage if Will Barton (ankle) and Jeff Green (rest) don't suit up against a healthier Warriors squad.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets aren't nearly the team they were last year but have thrived against the Warriors this season. They've covered in two of their three games against Golden State and Jokic has been downright unstoppable in the season series. The reigning MVP is averaging 29.7 points, 17 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game against the Warriors this season. The visiting team's struggles on the road could be a major factor in this matchup.

Denver has won eight of its last 10 home games. The Warriors bounced back from a losing streak their last time out, but have dropped four consecutive road games. Golden State hasn't beaten a winning team on the road since its January 14th matchup against the Chicago Bulls. History isn't on the underdog's side in this pairing.

How to make Nuggets vs. Warriors picks

