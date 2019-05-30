Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals: Kevin Durant unlikely to play in Game 2, per report

The Golden State Warriors will likely be without Kevin Durant for the first two games of the NBA Finals.

After being ruled out for the opening game of the Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Durant is unlikely to play in Game 2 on Sunday due to his lingering calf injury, according to head coach Steve Kerr via Mark Medina of Mercury News:

"The Warriors have not outlined Kevin Durant's availability beyond ruling him out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Still, it appears unlikely Durant will return in Game 2 on Sunday after missing what will be six consecutive playoff games since injuring his right calf about three weeks ago. The reason? Warriors coach Steve Kerr considered it a 'long shot' that Durant will complete a full practice either on Friday or Saturday in Toronto. Kerr considers that benchmark a prerequisite before Durant can play again."

Since suffering his calf injury in Game 5 of the semifinals against the Houston Rockets on May 8, Durant hasn't even completed a full practice with the team.

While the injury wasn't deemed to be serious, it clearly is more serious than the Warriors initially thought. There still isn't an official timetable regarding the former Finals MVP's return and DeMarcus Cousins will make his return from a torn quad injury before Durant returns from his calf strain.

Prior to his injury, Durant had dominated the 2019 NBA playoffs. The 30-year-old was averaging a league-leading 34.2 points per game. Since leaving Game 5 of the series against the Rockets, the Warriors are 6-0 without him.

As Durant continues to sit to recover from his injury, he'll continue to travel with the team as he aids in their preparation for their matchup with the Raptors.

"It's good to have Kevin here. Obviously he's a huge part of our team and the guys are all pulling for him," Kerr said. "It's such a privilege to be here and play in the NBA Finals for all of these guys. You grow up dreaming about this that you hate that anybody is injured. You want everybody to be healthy and have a lot more opportunity. More than anything, we want Kevin to be healthy, be back and enjoy at least part of the series. He's pretty good. It wouldn't hurt to have him back."

With Durant being a no-go for the first two games of the Finals, the earliest he can be expected to return is for Game 3 in Toronto next Wednesday night.