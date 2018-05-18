Warriors vs. Rockets: Draymond Green's mother blames Kevin Durant for team's Game 2 struggles
Draymond's mom criticized his teammate for too much ISO ball and not moving the ball enough
When things are going well for the Warriors, they look like an unstoppable force. But when things don't quite go as planned, such as Wednesday's 127-105 Game 2 loss to Houston, the appearance of them not looking so invincible doesn't sit well with even their most high-profile backers.
After the Game 2 loss, Draymond Green's mother, Mary Babers, took to social media to criticize All-Star Kevin Durant. Babers' criticism came as a belief that he took too many shots, and she responded in agreement to a tweet about K.D. taking every shot in the game with: "Straight ISO!"
Though Durant finished with 38 points on an efficient 13-of-22 shooting -- a point made by a Twitter user -- Babers refuted the argument. She fired back that there was too much ISO ball and not enough ball movement, which allowed Houston to handle Golden State and even the series.
"What you talking about?" Babers tweeted. "It's more to a game than shots! It left everyone else standing around never to get into position. SWING THE BALL. Pass the ball & around the 7 second mark take the shot(not at the 21 second mark). ISO ISO ISO! They beat us at our own game!"
Babers' criticism didn't stop at Durant, either. She also criticized her son for not shooting the ball, and roasted the "Hampton 5" lineup -- Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson -- for getting "HUMPED!"
We'll see if the Warriors make any adjustments Sunday as the series shifts back to Oakland for Game 3.
