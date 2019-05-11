Warriors vs. Rockets Game 6: Klay Thompson keeps Golden State afloat with 21 first-half points as Steph Curry struggles

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has been known to have some big Game 6 performances in the playoffs, and he continued the trend on Friday night against the Houston Rockets. As the Warriors looked to close out the Rockets on their home floor, Thompson was a one-man wrecking crew on offense as the teams entered the locker rooms at halftime tied at 57-57.

Launching early and often, Thompson scored 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including 5-for-9 3-pointers in the first half.

Klay is BALLIN' in Houston & leads all scorers with 21 PTS at the half! 💦👌#StrengthInNumbers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/baoJ2SaNxj — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2019

His performance was essential because Stephen Curry, expected to carry a bigger offensive load with Kevin Durant out of the lineup, was held scoreless in the first half -- that's right, zero points. Curry was mired in foul trouble and never found his rhythm in 12 first-half minutes, shooting 0-for-5 from the field, which made Thompson's big half all the more important.

The Warriors also got contributions from up and down the roster, with Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney scoring eight points apiece in the first half. Thompson may have kept the Warriors alive, but they'll need Curry to get going if they're going to close out the Rockets and avoid a Game 7 back in Oakland on Sunday.