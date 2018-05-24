Warriors vs. Rockets odds, Game 5: Expert on 14-3 roll locks in picks for 2018 NBA playoffs

The Houston Rockets showed resilience in twice overcoming double-digit deficits to win Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors. With home-court advantage in the 2018 NBA playoffs back in their favor, the Rockets will look to take the upper hand Thursday (9 p.m. ET) in Game 5 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The Warriors are one-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 219.5.

For the top analysis for Game 5, listen to SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel. The Reno-based handicapper uses a combination of data, eye tests and betting-market knowledge to form his detailed analysis and selective spread selections. His expertise has paid off in the 2018 NBA playoffs, as he has posted a 14-3 mark in his postseason spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

He also has been zeroed in on these clubs, with a record of 10-2 against the spread when either Golden State or Houston is involved. For example, in Game 4, Nagel accurately surmised that Houston would be in desperation mode following a blowout loss in Game 3. His followers were rewarded when the Rockets pulled off a 95-92 victory.

Now, the scene shifts back to Houston and one of the key questions Nagel has analyzed is which team will benefit from the short turnover since the clubs take the court with one day's rest between games.

Andre Iguodala missed Game 4 with a knee injury and is questionable again for Game 5. His absence was felt on both ends, as replacement starter Kevin Looney had just four points and five rebounds in 26 minutes. Klay Thompson suffered a knee strain and finished with 10 points while clearly ailing much of the second half.

However, the Rockets went just seven players deep and their starters appeared taxed after the final horn; four of them logged at least 41 minutes. Center Clint Capela logged 24, and reserve Eric Gordon played 35 minutes.

Chris Paul and James Harden came up big with 57 combined points and eight assists. But Paul, the veteran point guard, has been dealing with a foot injury that could impact his performance on short rest.

Will Houston take advantage of its home-court edge and assume command of the series, or will Golden State bounce back and notch another road victory and cover? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Warriors-Rockets you should jump on Thursday from a seasoned analyst on a 14-3 roll.