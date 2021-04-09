The Golden State Warriors will take on the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. Golden State is 24-27 overall and 15-9 at home, while Washington is 18-32 overall and 8-16 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors topped the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, 122-121. Stephen Curry shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and six rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. made a clutch pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left. Andrew Wiggins blocked a Milwaukee 3-point attempt with 3.7 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.

Golden State avoided a fourth consecutive defeat with the win over Milwaukee. Curry has scored 30-plus points in each of his past four games. Eric Paschall will miss his third game with a hip injury on Friday.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington sped past the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, 131-116. Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double on 23 points, 15 assists, and 14 rebounds. He has 20 triple-doubles this season, the most in the league and in franchise history. The Wizards halted a four-game losing streak with the win over Orlando.

Bradley Beal returned from a four-game layoff because of a hip injury and scored 26 points on Wednesday. He made four of six three-point attempts. The Wizards are 3.5 games behind the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

