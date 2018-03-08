WATCH: LeBron James takes over in the closing moments to beat the Nuggets
LeBron James made sure the Cavaliers weren't going to lose to the Nuggets again
LeBron James and the Cavaliers are better since reshuffling their roster at the trade deadline. They're younger, more athletic, and they actually seem to get along. However, the Cavs aren't completely fixed yet. They've struggled in winnable games and still lose to teams they should beat. Some problems never go away.
Those problems can go away, though, when James decides they will. James is still the best player in the NBA and he has the ability to take over at any moment. Wednesday he did just that against a Nuggets team that had just beaten Cleveland on Saturday.
James was dominant. He scored nine points in the fourth, seven of which came in the final 77 seconds. Some were dribble pull-ups from 3-point range and others were circus shots that had him falling into the crowd. He couldn't miss.
The Cavs have struggled all season. They've had flashes, but for the most part they've been surrounded with questions about their legitimacy as title contenders. They're currently ranked 16th in the NBA in net rating and 28th in defensive efficiency. Yet, despite all of this, the Cavs are still considered by many to be the favorite to win the Eastern Conference.
The reason for that is because of James. He can still take over a game like nobody else can and carry his team to a win. This time it was against the Nuggets in a regular-season contest. Next time it could be in the playoffs.
