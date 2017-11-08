WATCH: OKC Thunder hit with another questionable flagrant foul

People around the basketball world were up in arms on Sunday night after Carmelo Anthony was ejected from the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Portland Trail Blazers for a flagrant-2 foul, in which he was the offensive player.

Anthony went up for a shot, crashed into Jusuf Nurkic, and originally was headed to the line for an and-1. After review, however, the refs changed the call to a flagrant-2 on Anthony, which disqualified him from the game. Following the game, a fed-up Reggie Miller tweeted, "The NBA is so SOFT!!"

Well, for those who were upset about Sunday's call, get ready for another interesting flagrant foul call, one which once again punished the Thunder. During OKC's matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook pushed the ball up the floor in a semi-fastbreak situation. As Bogdan Bogdanovic stepped to meet him, Westbrook pulled up for a jumper.

That, was where the confusion began. Bogdanovic crashed into Westbrook, but the ref immediately, and emphatically, signaled for an offensive foul. After a review, however, the refs determined that it was actually a flagrant-one foul on Westbrook because his arm struck Bogdanovic in the face on his follow through.

Now, Westbrook's arm certainly hits Bogdanovic's head. However, for one, Westbrook was following through on a shot, not making an unnatural swipe at an opponent. And in addition, Bogdanovic was the one who crashed into Westbrook on the shot, not giving him room to land.

To look at this replay multiple times upon review and determine that Westbrook was guilty of a flagrant foul here is ... well, interesting, and certainly a call the Thunder wish would have went the other way -- especially considering they lost by eight points.