You have to be kidding with the Flagrant-2 that got Carmelo Anthony ejected

Even in an NBA that has gone all kinds of soft, with teams crying about getting dunked on and defenders effectively being outlawed from breathing the same air as shooters, the Flagrant-2 foul that OKC's Carmelo Anthony was whistled for Sunday night in Portland was a special kind of ridiculous. Warning: If you don't have the stomach for graphic content, don't worry. Nothing happens here:

Yeah, Anthony was EJECTED FROM THE GAME (!!!!) for that criminally reckless ... layup attempt.

Seriously, is this a joke? Are we being PUNK'd? They for real kicked Melo out of the game for that? That can't be. I must be missing something. I better take another look at the Flagrant-2 definition in the rule book:

A flagrant foul-penalty (2) is unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. It is an unsportsmanlike act and the offender is ejected immediately.

Nope, I'm not missing anything. That's the letter of the law, and the officials, after getting a multiple-angle look at the play at the review table, indeed determined that Melo committed an unnecessary, excessive and unsportsmanlike act. After the game, crew chief Rodney Mott said that determination was made, at least in part, because Melo's back was to the basket. Here's Mott's response to a pool reporter's question:

If you wondered about the Carmelo Anthony ejection, here's an explanation from tonight's crew chief, Rodney Mott. pic.twitter.com/9b4OaQvmT3 — Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) November 6, 2017

Where do I even start with this?

Look at the play again, and you'll see that Melo takes off at a sideways angle. His back being to the basket is entirely natural in this situation. So forget that. Now maybe, maybe, if you're completely intent on reaching for this explanation, you could make an argument that Melo is the one initiating contact and perhaps does shift his body ever-so slightly in search of a foul (which could be said about damn near every offensive player on every play these days). That's still nothing more than a common offensive foul, and a ticky-tack one at that.

To upgrade this to a Flagrant-2 and toss Melo from the game is downright embarrassing.

And you know why it was upgraded? Not because of the play itself, but because of the result, which is the worst kind of cop-out call. Watch the play again: If Jusuf Nurkic doesn't go to the ground grabbing his face, there is almost no way this is deemed a Flagrant-2. And I'm not saying Nurkic flopped. He legitimately took an elbow to the face. But still, if he stays on his feet, Melo stays in the game.

So bad.

The same thing happened when Milwaukee's Tony Snell was whistled for a flagrant a few weeks ago when he apparently invaded the landing space of Boston's Jayson Tatum on a jumper. Check it out:

This was an equally ridiculous call as the one Melo was whistled for, as you can clearly see it is Tatum who starts behind the 3-point line and jumps forward into Snell's space (speaking of initiating contact). But again, it was called only because of the result. If Tatum doesn't land on Snell's foot and come up hobbling, this isn't even called a common foul. Nobody even notices. Even though Snell's feet were in the exact same place either way.

Newsflash: Incidental contact happens in basketball. Shooters land on other players' feet. It happens. Guys catch an elbow every now and then. It sucks. It hurts (though often not nearly as bad as guys make it look). But it happens. And listen, these calls matter. The Thunder lost 103-99 to the Blazers. Melo went out with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter. You don't think Carmelo Anthony (even if he was a minus-9 when he went out) could've made a four-point difference during the final 16 minutes? OKC is 4-5 this season and will presumably be battling for playoff seeding, in which one game can make a huge difference.

It'll be very interesting to see if the league ends up reducing this call to a Flagrant-1, or perhaps it will rescind it altogether. It should, even though that would help the Thunder exactly zero.