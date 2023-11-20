We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Wizards are 2-10 overall and 1-4 at home, while Milwaukee is 9-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Bucks have dominated the head-to-head series of late, winning eight of the last 10 meetings with the Wizards.

However, Washington has actually been a better bet against the spread, with a 5-4-1 record in those matchups. This time around, Milwaukee is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Bucks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 245.5 points.

Wizards vs. Bucks spread: Wizards +9.5

Wizards vs. Bucks over/under: 245.5 points

Wizards vs. Bucks money line: Wizards: +341, Bucks: -454

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. Their bruising 120-99 defeat to New York might stick with them for a while. The Wizards have struggled against the Knicks recently, as their match on Friday was their third consecutive loss against New York.

Kyle Kuzma led all Washington scorers with 19 points while Deni Avdija chipped in 18 points. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole went just 2-for-11 from the floor and finished with eight points on the night. Poole's first season is Washington hasn't exactly gone to plan, as the former Warriors guard is shooting just 39.2% from the floor and 27.8% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks came tearing into Saturday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.7 points), and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against Dallas by a score of 132-125. With that win, the Bucks brought their scoring average up to 119.2 points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dynamite game for the Bucks, securing a double-double with 40 points and 15 rebounds. Damian Lillard was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 27 points and 12 assists. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, while Lillard is finally starting to get comfortable in Milwaukee, averaging 30.3 points and 10.0 assists over his last three games.

