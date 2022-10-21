The Washington Wizards (1-0) will try to build on their season-opening win over Indiana when they face the Chicago Bulls (1-0) on Friday night. Washington raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter against the Pacers on Wednesday night before allowing some late points in a 114-107 final. Chicago opened its campaign with a strong performance as well, taking down Miami as a 7.5-point road underdog.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Capital One Arena. Washington is favored by 2 points in the latest Wizards vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222. Before entering any Bulls vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model finished the 2021-22 season on a stunning 88-60 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Bulls spread: Wizards -2

Wizards vs. Bulls over/under: 222 points

Wizards vs. Bulls picks: See picks here

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is off to a strong start for the second consecutive season, as it raced out to a 10-3 start in 2021. The Wizards rolled to a 114-107 win over Indiana on Wednesday, as Bradley Beal scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 22. They added Monte Morris and Will Barton from Denver, and they combined for 21 points and eight rebounds against Indiana.

Kristaps Porzingis was able to build on his strong finish to last season as well, posting a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago is on the road for the second consecutive game to open the year, making this a difficult scheduling spot, and the Bulls are going to be without several key players in Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. Washington has covered the spread in 10 of its last 11 games in the month of October, while Chicago is 3-8 in its last 11 games.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago won its final three games of the preseason, and that success carried over into the regular season on Wednesday night. The Bulls used a big third quarter to catapult their way to a 116-108 win at Miami as 7.5-point road underdogs in their opener. Small forward DeMar DeRozan, who was one of the NBA's hottest players down the stretch last year, scored 37 points and dished out nine assists in the win.

The Bulls had more rebounds, assists and fewer turnovers than Miami, holding Heat point guard Kyle Lowry to two points on 1-of-7 shooting. Washington has only picked up one win in its last eight home games against Chicago, and it has only covered the spread twice in its last six games. The Bulls have covered in five of their last six road games and have won six of their last seven games against the Wizards.

How to make Bulls vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that says one side has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.