The Washington Wizards will host the Portland Trail Blazers in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Washington is 15-62 overall and 7-32 at home, while Portland is 20-56 overall and 9-29 on the road. The Wizards won their lone previous matchup of the season, 118-117, on the road on Dec. 21. The Blazers are 37-39 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Wizards are 35-39-3 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Wizards are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 223.5 points.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers spread: Wizards -2.5

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 223.5 points

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers money line: Wizards: -132, Trail Blazers: +112

What you need to know about the Wizards

On Wednesday, the Wizards took a 125-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Washington has not had much luck with Los Angeles recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met. Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points along with five assists, while both Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert scored 17 points each.

Washington will be severely shorthanded on Friday as of its seven players averaging in double-figures, five are listed as either questionable or out, including Kuzma, who has already been ruled out (ankle). Thus, the team will have to rely more on end-of-the-bench players like Tristan Vukcevic, who has scored 14-plus points in back-to-back games, and Jared Butler, who's averaged 13.3 points over his last three contests. The Wizards are rarely favorites, as this is just their eighth such game this season, but they are 1-6 ATS as favorites, which is the worst record in the league.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers can finally bid farewell to their 10-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They skirted past the Charlotte Hornets 89-86. Deandre Ayton led Portland with 24 points to go along with 16 rebounds, while Jabari Walker had a monster outing with 14 points and 22 boards.

Portland is just as banged-up as Washington as four of its six players averaging 15-plus ppg are either listed as questionable, doubtful or out. Someone who's not on the injury report is Dalano Banton, who began the season with the Celtics. Over his last 15 games, Blanton has averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the first significant playing time of his three-year career. Portland is a solid 16-12 against the spread against Eastern Conference opponents, compared to 21-27 ATS versus the West.

Key Betting Info

Poole will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 17.1 points, 1.1 steals, and 4.2 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Wizards are 1-6 against the spread in their last 7 games when favored.

The Wizards are 1-5 against the spread in their last 6 games when favored at home.

The Trail Blazers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between +1 to +4.

