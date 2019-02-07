2019 NFL Draft: Biggest combine snubs include big Nebraska running back, receiver who shined at Senior Bowl

The 2019 NFL Combine list is out, and after scouring all 338 prospects invited to this year's athleticism exhibition in Indianapolis, I've identified the biggest snubs.

You can check out the full list of prospects invited to Indy right here, but now, let's get to the eight players I believe deserve to be at the combine.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

Ozigbo is the draft-snub headliner after his 1,082-yard campaign at Nebraska in 2018 that featured a hefty 7.0 yards per carry. At 6-foot and around 235 pounds, Ozigbo is a load, but he's not a straight downhill back. He's flexible, can make defenders miss on occasion, and is capable of making cuts you wouldn't expect for such a big back. Ozigbo is currently my No. 88 overall prospect and RB7.

Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State

Hart dazzled at the Senior Bowl just a few weeks ago, in the eyes of many. He outshined fellow slot receiver Andy Isabella with crisp, elusive routes, soft hands (better than he showed on film), and plenty of quickness to make cornerbacks miss in space. Maybe scouts saw enough in Mobile? Hart was a late add to the Senior Bowl roster who averaged 13.7 yards per grab and racked up 669 receiving yards in 2018, so the production could be scaring some teams away. Then again, Hart made 72 receptions for 1,109 yards (15.4 yards per) with eight scores as a freshman in 2015.

Malik Reed, EDGE/LB, Nevada

Reed isn't the biggest outside linebacker at a listed 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, but he performed admirably throughout his illustrious career at Nevada as both an edge rusher and traditional, off-ball linebacker. He registered 25.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks over the past two seasons. He doesn't have a clear-cut trump card. However, Reed is smooth around the corner and uses his hands well to defeat bigger blockers. There's some sideline-to-sideline range to his game too.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State

The complete opposite of Ozigbo pertaining to size, the 5-foot-8, 200-pound back has a tiny frame but runs like an angry hornet. A junior college transfer, Thompson spent just one year at Utah State and averaged 6.8 yards per carry with 14 rushing scores en route to a 1,044-yard campaign. He's twitchy and has serious long speed to hit home runs.

Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State



Here's a prospect I clearly like much, much more than the NFL. Prescod is currently my OG1, just outside of Round 1. But the 6-foot-4, 335-pound redshirt senior with a super-strong anchor and impressive lateral agility for his size won't be in Indianapolis later this month and into the first week of March. He'll have to exhibit his athleticism at the NC State pro day.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Virginia

Zaccheaus was the Cavaliers offense in 2018 with 1,073 yards on 93 catches and nine receiving touchdowns. That came after he hauled in 85 passes in 2017 and 51 in 2016. At 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with excellent wiggle, reliable hands, and deceptive long speed, Zaccheaus projects perfectly to a slot/gadget position in the pros. He had big games against NC State (9-109-2) and in the Belk Bowl against South Carolina (12-100-3).

Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati

Broughton sort of came out of nowhere in 2018 with 18.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks after 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his first three seasons at Cincinnati. He has a lightning fast first step and converts that quickness to low-center-of-gravity power. Heck, his defensive tackle teammate Marquise Copeland had good candidacy for a combine invite too.

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, North Carolina

Ratliff-Williams proved to be a big-play threat on some bad North Carolina teams after Mitchell Trubisky bolted for the NFL after the 2016 season. In 2017, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver averaged 18 yards per grab with eight touchdowns. This past year, he averaged 16.4 yards per reception with six more scores. He has impressive build-up speed and flashed the ability to win in jump-ball situations.