2019 NFL Draft: Full list of 338 prospects invited to NFL Scouting Combine, including Kyler Murray

The next step in Kyler Murray's process has arrived.
On Thursday, the former Oklahoma quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics was included on the official list of invitees for this year's NFL Scouting Combine, an event used by highly touted NFL prospects to boost their draft stock as they go through an assortment of drills, evaluations, and interviews with both teams and the media. If Murray wants to become a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft, he needs to accept the invitation and attend the combine.
This doesn't mean Murray, who already declared for the draft, has picked the NFL over MLB. Don't expect the A's to suddenly give up on him. They already made a big push to convince him to pick baseball over football and they still expect him to attend spring training -- at least, that's what manager Bob Melvin said a couple weeks ago -- which actually begins before the combine on Feb. 15. That's the next important date in this process.
For the rest of the lot, the combine will be the most important week of draft season. Below, you'll find the entire list of players invited to this year's combine, which will run from Feb. 26 to March 4. Check out Chris Trapasso's eight biggest snubs from the list of combine invitees as well.
Quarterbacks
|Browning, Jake
|QB
|Washington
|Finley, Ryan
|QB
|N.C. State
|Fitzgerald, Nick
|QB
|Mississippi St.
|Grier, Will
|QB
|West Virginia
|Haskins, Dwayne
|QB
|Ohio St.
|Jackson, Tyree
|QB
|Buffalo
|Jones, Daniel
|QB
|Duke
|Lock, Drew
|QB
|Missouri
|McSorley, Trace
|QB
|Penn St.
|Minshew, Gardner
|QB
|Washington St.
|Murray, Kyler
|QB
|Oklahoma
|Rypien, Brett
|QB
|Boise St.
|Shurmur, Kyle
|QB
|Vanderbilt
|Stick, Easton
|QB
|North Dakota St.
|Stidham, Jarrett
|QB
|Auburn
|Ta'amu, Jordan
|QB
|Mississippi
|Thorson, Clayton
|QB
|Northwestern
Running backs
|Anderson, Rodney
|RB
|Oklahoma
|Armstead, Ryquell
|RB
|Temple
|Barnes, Alex
|RB
|Kansas St.
|Brossette, Nick
|RB
|LSU
|Gaskin, Myles
|RB
|Washington
|Harris, Damien
|RB
|Alabama
|Henderson, Darrell
|RB
|Memphis
|Higdon, Karan
|RB
|Michigan
|Hill, Justice
|RB
|Oklahoma St.
|Holyfield, Elijah
|RB
|Georgia
|Homer, Travis
|RB
|Miami
|Ingold, Alec
|FB
|Wisconsin
|Jacobs, Josh
|RB
|Alabama
|Love, Bryce
|RB
|Stanford
|Mattison, Alexander
|RB
|Boise St.
|Montgomery, David
|RB
|Iowa St.
|Moore, Jalin
|RB
|Appalachian St.
|Ollison, Qadree
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|Pollard, Tony
|RB
|Memphis
|Sanders, Miles
|RB
|Penn St.
|Scarlett, Jordan
|RB
|Florida
|Scott, LJ
|RB
|Michigan St.
|Singletary, Devin
|RB
|Florida Atlantic
|Snell, Benny
|RB
|Kentucky
|Weber, Mike
|RB
|Ohio St.
|Williams, Dexter
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Williams, James
|RB
|Washington St.
|Williams, Trayveon
|RB
|Texas A&M
Wide receivers
|Arcega-Whiteside, J.J.
|WR
|Stanford
|Boykin, Miles
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Brady, Tyre
|WR
|Marshall
|Brown, A.J.
|WR
|Mississippi
|Brown, Marquise
|WR
|Oklahoma
|Butler, Emmanuel
|WR
|Northern Arizona
|Butler, Hakeem
|WR
|Iowa St.
|Campbell, Parris
|WR
|Ohio St.
|Custis, Jamal
|WR
|Syracuse
|Davis, Felton
|WR
|Michigan St.
|Davis, Ryan
|WR
|Auburn
|Dixon, Johnnie
|WR
|Ohio St.
|Dortch, Greg
|WR
|Wake Forest
|Doss, Keelan
|WR
|Cal Davis
|Dulin, Ashton
|WR
|Malone Univ. (OH)
|Durante, Jovon
|WR
|Florida Atlantic
|Ferguson, Jazz
|WR
|Northwestern St. (LA)
|Fulgham, Travis
|WR
|Old Dominion
|Godwin, Terry
|WR
|Georgia
|Hall, Emanuel
|WR
|Missouri
|Hardman, Mecole
|WR
|Georgia
|Harmon, Kelvin
|WR
|N.C. State
|Harry, N'Keal
|WR
|Arizona State
|Humphrey, Lil'Jordan
|WR
|Texas
|Hurd, Jalen
|WR
|Baylor
|Isabella, Andy
|WR
|Massachusetts
|Jennings, Gary
|WR
|West Virginia
|Johnson, Anthony
|WR
|Buffalo
|Johnson, Bisi
|WR
|Colorado St.
|Johnson, Diontae
|WR
|Toledo
|Johnson, KJ
|WR
|Fresno St.
|Lodge, DaMarkus
|WR
|Mississippi
|McLaurin, Terry
|WR
|Ohio St.
|Metcalf, D.K.
|WR
|Mississippi
|Meyers, Jakobi
|WR
|N.C. State
|Mitchell, Dillon
|WR
|Oregon
|Morgan, Stanley
|WR
|Nebraska
|Murray, Nyqwan
|WR
|Florida St.
|Renfrow, Hunter
|WR
|Clemson
|Ridley, Riley
|WR
|Georgia
|Samuel, Deebo
|WR
|South Carolina
|Sills, David
|WR
|West Virginia
|Slayton, Darius
|WR
|Auburn
|Smith, Jaylen
|WR
|Louisville
|Thompson, Cody
|WR
|Toledo
|Way, Jamarius
|WR
|South Alabama
|Wesley, Alex
|WR
|Northern Colorado
|Wesley, Antoine
|WR
|Texas Tech
Tight ends
|Blanton, Kendall
|TE
|Missouri
|Brown, Keenen
|TE
|Texas St.
|Conrad, C.J.
|TE
|Kentucky
|Fant, Noah
|TE
|Iowa
|Gentry, Zach
|TE
|Michigan
|Helm, Daniel
|TE
|Duke
|Hockenson, T.J.
|TE
|Iowa
|Knox, Dawson
|TE
|Mississippi
|Mack, Alize
|TE
|Notre Dame
|Moreau, Foster
|TE
|LSU
|Nauta, Isaac
|TE
|Georgia
|Oliver, Josh
|TE
|San Jose St.
|Raymond, Dax
|TE
|Utah St.
|Sample, Drew
|TE
|Washington
|Smith, Irv
|TE
|Alabama
|Smith, Kaden
|TE
|Stanford
|Sternberger, Jace
|TE
|Texas A&M
|Sweeney, Tommy
|TE
|Boston College
|Warring, Kahale
|TE
|San Diego St.
|Wesco, Trevon
|TE
|West Virginia
|Wilson, Caleb
|TE
|UCLA
Offensive linemen
|Adams, Paul
|OL
|Missouri
|Bailey, Zack
|OL
|South Carolina
|Bars, Alex
|OL
|Notre Dame
|Barton, Jackson
|OL
|Utah
|Bates, Ryan
|OL
|Penn St.
|Benzschawel, Beau
|OL
|Wisconsin
|Bradbury, Garrett
|OL
|N.C. State
|Cajuste, Yodny
|OL
|West Virginia
|Calhoun, Shaq
|OL
|Mississippi St.
|Daley, Dennis
|OL
|South Carolina
|Davis, Nate
|OL
|North Carolina Charlotte
|Deiter, Michael
|OL
|Wisconsin
|Dillard, Andre
|OL
|Washington St.
|Edoga, Chuma
|OL
|USC
|Edwards, David
|OL
|Wisconsin
|Evans, Bobby
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Ford, Cody
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Froholdt, Hjalte
|OL
|Arkansas
|Gaillard, Lamont
|OL
|Georgia
|Gray, Derwin
|OL
|Maryland
|Greene, Donnell
|OL
|Minnesota
|Greenidge, Ethan
|OL
|Villanova
|Haynes, Phil
|OL
|Wake Forest
|Herbig, Nate
|OL
|Stanford
|Howard, Tytus
|OL
|Alabama St.
|Hyatt, Mitch
|OL
|Clemson
|Ivey, Martez
|OL
|Florida
|James, Andre
|OL
|UCLA
|Jenkins, Elgton
|OL
|Mississippi St.
|Johnson, Devon
|OL
|Ferris St.
|Johnson, Fred
|OL
|Florida
|Jones, Tyler
|OL
|N.C. State
|Jordan, Mike
|OL
|Ohio St.
|Knight, Brandon
|OL
|Indiana
|Lindstrom, Chris
|OL
|Boston College
|Little, Greg
|OL
|Mississippi
|McCoy, Erik
|OL
|Texas A&M
|McGary, Kaleb
|OL
|Washington
|McGovern, Connor
|OL
|Penn St.
|Miles, Joshua
|OL
|Morgan St.
|Nijman, Yosh
|OL
|Virginia Tech
|Opeta, Sua
|OL
|Weber St.
|Patterson, Javon
|OL
|Mississippi
|Pierschbacher, Ross
|OL
|Alabama
|Pipkins, Trey
|OL
|Sioux Falls
|Pope, Ryan
|OL
|San Diego St.
|Powers, Ben
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Prince, Isaiah
|OL
|Ohio St.
|Risner, Dalton
|OL
|Kansas St.
|Roemer, Tyler
|OL
|San Diego St.
|Samia, Dru
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Scharping, Max
|OL
|Northern Illinois
|Sweet, William
|OL
|North Carolina
|Tate, Trevon
|OL
|Memphis
|Taylor, Jawaan
|OL
|Florida
|Udoh, Oli
|OL
|Elon
|Williams, Jonah
|OL
|Alabama
Edge rushers
|Allen, Josh
|EDGE
|Kentucky
|Banogu, Ben
|EDGE
|TCU
|Brailford, Jordan
|EDGE
|Oklahoma St.
|Bryant, Austin
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Burns, Brian
|EDGE
|Florida St.
|Carney, Malik
|EDGE
|North Carolina
|Davis, Jamal
|EDGE
|Akron
|Ferguson, Jaylon
|EDGE
|Louisiana Tech
|Ferrell, Clelin
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Granderson, Carl
|EDGE
|Wyoming
|Green, Gerri
|EDGE
|Mississippi St.
|Gustin, Porter
|EDGE
|USC
|Hollins, Justin
|EDGE
|Oregon
|Jefferson, CeCe
|EDGE
|Florida
|Jelks, Jalen
|EDGE
|Oregon
|Johnson, Darryl
|EDGE
|North Carolina A&T
|Miller, Christian
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Miller, Shareef
|EDGE
|Penn St.
|Polite, Jachai
|EDGE
|Florida
|Ray, Wyatt
|EDGE
|Boston College
|Smith, Sutton
|EDGE
|Northern Illinois
|Sweat, Montez
|EDGE
|Mississippi St.
|Walker, D'Andre
|EDGE
|Georgia
|Winovich, Chase
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Ximines, Oshane
|EDGE
|Old Dominion
Defensive linemen
|Allen, Zach
|DL
|Boston College
|Beckner, Terry
|DL
|Missouri
|Bosa, Nick
|DL
|Ohio St.
|Buggs, Isaiah
|DL
|Alabama
|Christmas, Demarcus
|DL
|Florida St.
|Collier, L.J.
|DL
|TCU
|Cominsky, John
|DL
|Charleston
|Cowart, Byron
|DL
|Maryland
|Crosby, Maxx
|DL
|Eastern Michigan
|Gaines, Greg
|DL
|Washington
|Gary, Rashan
|DL
|Michigan
|Givens, Kevin
|DL
|Penn St.
|Hill, Trysten
|DL
|Central Florida
|Huggins, Albert
|DL
|Clemson
|Jackson, Joe
|DL
|Miami
|Jones, Dre'Mont
|DL
|Ohio St.
|Keke, Kingsley
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Lawrence, Dexter
|DL
|Clemson
|Ledbetter, Jonathan
|DL
|Georgia
|Mack, Daylon
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Nelson, Anthony
|DL
|Iowa
|Oliver, Ed
|DL
|Houston
|Omenihu, Charles
|DL
|Texas
|Russell, Dontavius
|DL
|Auburn
|Saunders, Khalen
|DL
|Western Illinois
|Slayton, Chris
|DL
|Syracuse
|Tillery, Jerry
|DL
|Notre Dame
|Watts, Armon
|DL
|Arkansas
|Wilkins, Christian
|DL
|Clemson
|Williams, Quinnen
|DL
|Alabama
|Willis, Gerald
|DL
|Miami
|Wise, Daniel
|DL
|Kansas
|Wren, Renell
|DL
|Arizona State
Linebackers
|Al-Shaair, Azeez
|LB
|Florida Atlantic
|Alaka, Otaro
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Allen, Dakota
|LB
|Texas Tech
|Allen-Williams, Bryson
|LB
|South Carolina
|Allison, Jeff
|LB
|Fresno St.
|Barton, Cody
|LB
|Utah
|Burr-Kirven, Ben
|LB
|Washington
|Bush, Devin
|LB
|Michigan
|Cashman, Blake
|LB
|Minnesota
|Coney, Te'Von
|LB
|Notre Dame
|Connelly, Ryan
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Davis, Deshaun
|LB
|Auburn
|Dodson, Tyrel
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Edwards, T.J.
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Egbule, Emeke
|LB
|Houston
|Giles-Harris, Joe
|LB
|Duke
|Greenlaw, Dre
|LB
|Arkansas
|Hall, Nate
|LB
|Northwestern
|Hall, Terez
|LB
|Missouri
|Hanks, Terrill
|LB
|New Mexico St.
|Hansen, Chase
|LB
|Utah
|Johnson, Gary
|LB
|Texas
|Jones, Jordan
|LB
|Kentucky
|Joseph, Vosean
|LB
|Florida
|Kendall, Joseph
|LB
|Clemson
|Lamar, Tre
|LB
|Clemson
|Long, David
|LB
|West Virginia
|Okereke, Bobby
|LB
|Stanford
|Pratt, Germaine
|LB
|N.C. State
|Smith, Cameron
|LB
|USC
|Summers, Ty
|LB
|TCU
|Takitaki, Taki
|LB
|BYU
|Tavai, Jahlani
|LB
|Hawaii
|Tranquill, Drue
|LB
|Notre Dame
|Van Ginkel, Andrew
|LB
|Wisconsin
|White, Devin
|LB
|LSU
|Wilson, Mack
|LB
|Alabama
Cornerbacks
|Austin, Blessuan
|CB
|Rutgers
|Baity, Derrick
|CB
|Kentucky
|Baker, Deandre
|CB
|Georgia
|Ballentine, Corey
|CB
|Washburn
|Boyd, Kris
|CB
|Texas
|Brown, Blace
|CB
|Troy
|Brown, Jordan
|CB
|South Dakota St.
|Bunting, Sean
|CB
|Central Michigan
|Cheevers, Hamp
|CB
|Boston College
|Crawford, Xavier
|CB
|Central Michigan
|Davis, Davante
|CB
|Texas
|Dean, Jamel
|CB
|Auburn
|Fenton, Rashad
|CB
|South Carolina
|Fields, Mark
|CB
|Clemson
|Hartage, Montre
|CB
|Northwestern
|Holder, Alijah
|CB
|Stanford
|Jackson, Mike
|CB
|Miami
|Johnson, Isaiah
|CB
|Houston
|Johnson, Lonnie
|CB
|Kentucky
|Layne, Justin
|CB
|Michigan St.
|Lewis-Marshall, Iman
|CB
|USC
|Long, David
|CB
|Michigan
|Love, Julian
|CB
|Notre Dame
|Miller, Jordan
|CB
|Washington
|Mullen, Trayvon
|CB
|Clemson
|Murphy, Byron
|CB
|Washington
|Oruwariye, Amani
|CB
|Penn St.
|Peters, Jamal
|CB
|Mississippi St.
|Pulley, Ryan
|CB
|Arkansas
|Sheffield, Kendall
|CB
|Ohio St.
|Smith, Saivion
|CB
|Alabama
|Thomas, Derrek
|CB
|Baylor
|Webster, Ken
|CB
|Mississippi
|Williams, Greedy
|CB
|LSU
|Williams, Joejuan
|CB
|Vanderbilt
|Ya-Sin, Rock
|CB
|Temple
Safeties
|Abram, Johnathan
|S
|Mississippi St.
|Adderley, Nasir
|S
|Delaware
|Amadi, Ugo
|S
|Oregon
|Battle, John
|S
|LSU
|Bell, Mike
|S
|Fresno St.
|Blair, Marquise
|S
|Utah
|Crawford, Jonathan
|S
|Indiana
|Denis, Lukas
|S
|Boston College
|Dixon, D'Cota
|S
|Wisconsin
|Edwards, Mike
|S
|Kentucky
|Gant, Malik
|S
|Marshall
|Gardner-Johnson, Chauncey
|S
|Florida
|Hampton, Saquan
|S
|Rutgers
|Harris, Will
|S
|Boston College
|Hooker, Amani
|S
|Iowa
|Johnson, Jaquan
|S
|Miami
|McLaurin, Mark
|S
|Mississippi St.
|Rapp, Taylor
|S
|Washington
|Redwine, Sheldrick
|S
|Miami
|Savage, Darnell
|S
|Maryland
|Tell, Marvell
|S
|USC
|Thompson, Deionte
|S
|Alabama
|Thornhill, Juan
|S
|Virginia
|West, Darius
|S
|Kentucky
|Willis, Khari
|S
|Michigan St.
|Wilson, Donovan
|S
|Texas A&M
|Wingard, Andrew
|S
|Wyoming
|Woods, Zedrick
|S
|Mississippi
|Worthington, Evan
|S
|Colorado
Specialists
|Gay, Matt
|K
|Utah
|Seibert, Austin
|K
|Oklahoma
|Tracy, Cole
|K
|LSU
|Bailey, Jake
|P
|Stanford
|Fox, Jack
|P
|Rice
|Wishnowsky, Mitch
|P
|Utah
|Godsil, Dan
|LS
|Indiana