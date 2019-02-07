2019 NFL Draft: Full list of 338 prospects invited to NFL Scouting Combine, including Kyler Murray

The next step in Kyler Murray's process has arrived.

On Thursday, the former Oklahoma quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics was included on the official list of invitees for this year's NFL Scouting Combine, an event used by highly touted NFL prospects to boost their draft stock as they go through an assortment of drills, evaluations, and interviews with both teams and the media. If Murray wants to become a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft, he needs to accept the invitation and attend the combine.

This doesn't mean Murray, who already declared for the draft, has picked the NFL over MLB. Don't expect the A's to suddenly give up on him. They already made a big push to convince him to pick baseball over football and they still expect him to attend spring training -- at least, that's what manager Bob Melvin said a couple weeks ago -- which actually begins before the combine on Feb. 15. That's the next important date in this process.

For the rest of the lot, the combine will be the most important week of draft season. Below, you'll find the entire list of players invited to this year's combine, which will run from Feb. 26 to March 4. Check out Chris Trapasso's eight biggest snubs from the list of combine invitees as well.

Quarterbacks

Name Pos College Browning, Jake QB Washington Finley, Ryan QB N.C. State Fitzgerald, Nick QB Mississippi St. Grier, Will QB West Virginia Haskins, Dwayne QB Ohio St. Jackson, Tyree QB Buffalo Jones, Daniel QB Duke Lock, Drew QB Missouri McSorley, Trace QB Penn St. Minshew, Gardner QB Washington St. Murray, Kyler QB Oklahoma Rypien, Brett QB Boise St. Shurmur, Kyle QB Vanderbilt Stick, Easton QB North Dakota St. Stidham, Jarrett QB Auburn Ta'amu, Jordan QB Mississippi Thorson, Clayton QB Northwestern

Running backs

Name Pos College Anderson, Rodney RB Oklahoma Armstead, Ryquell RB Temple Barnes, Alex RB Kansas St. Brossette, Nick RB LSU Gaskin, Myles RB Washington Harris, Damien RB Alabama Henderson, Darrell RB Memphis Higdon, Karan RB Michigan Hill, Justice RB Oklahoma St. Holyfield, Elijah RB Georgia Homer, Travis RB Miami Ingold, Alec FB Wisconsin Jacobs, Josh RB Alabama Love, Bryce RB Stanford Mattison, Alexander RB Boise St. Montgomery, David RB Iowa St. Moore, Jalin RB Appalachian St. Ollison, Qadree RB Pittsburgh Pollard, Tony RB Memphis Sanders, Miles RB Penn St. Scarlett, Jordan RB Florida Scott, LJ RB Michigan St. Singletary, Devin RB Florida Atlantic Snell, Benny RB Kentucky Weber, Mike RB Ohio St. Williams, Dexter RB Notre Dame Williams, James RB Washington St. Williams, Trayveon RB Texas A&M

Wide receivers

Name Pos College Arcega-Whiteside, J.J. WR Stanford Boykin, Miles WR Notre Dame Brady, Tyre WR Marshall Brown, A.J. WR Mississippi Brown, Marquise WR Oklahoma Butler, Emmanuel WR Northern Arizona Butler, Hakeem WR Iowa St. Campbell, Parris WR Ohio St. Custis, Jamal WR Syracuse Davis, Felton WR Michigan St. Davis, Ryan WR Auburn Dixon, Johnnie WR Ohio St. Dortch, Greg WR Wake Forest Doss, Keelan WR Cal Davis Dulin, Ashton WR Malone Univ. (OH) Durante, Jovon WR Florida Atlantic Ferguson, Jazz WR Northwestern St. (LA) Fulgham, Travis WR Old Dominion Godwin, Terry WR Georgia Hall, Emanuel WR Missouri Hardman, Mecole WR Georgia Harmon, Kelvin WR N.C. State Harry, N'Keal WR Arizona State Humphrey, Lil'Jordan WR Texas Hurd, Jalen WR Baylor Isabella, Andy WR Massachusetts Jennings, Gary WR West Virginia Johnson, Anthony WR Buffalo Johnson, Bisi WR Colorado St. Johnson, Diontae WR Toledo Johnson, KJ WR Fresno St. Lodge, DaMarkus WR Mississippi McLaurin, Terry WR Ohio St. Metcalf, D.K. WR Mississippi Meyers, Jakobi WR N.C. State Mitchell, Dillon WR Oregon Morgan, Stanley WR Nebraska Murray, Nyqwan WR Florida St. Renfrow, Hunter WR Clemson Ridley, Riley WR Georgia Samuel, Deebo WR South Carolina Sills, David WR West Virginia Slayton, Darius WR Auburn Smith, Jaylen WR Louisville Thompson, Cody WR Toledo Way, Jamarius WR South Alabama Wesley, Alex WR Northern Colorado Wesley, Antoine WR Texas Tech

Tight ends

Name Pos College Blanton, Kendall TE Missouri Brown, Keenen TE Texas St. Conrad, C.J. TE Kentucky Fant, Noah TE Iowa Gentry, Zach TE Michigan Helm, Daniel TE Duke Hockenson, T.J. TE Iowa Knox, Dawson TE Mississippi Mack, Alize TE Notre Dame Moreau, Foster TE LSU Nauta, Isaac TE Georgia Oliver, Josh TE San Jose St. Raymond, Dax TE Utah St. Sample, Drew TE Washington Smith, Irv TE Alabama Smith, Kaden TE Stanford Sternberger, Jace TE Texas A&M Sweeney, Tommy TE Boston College Warring, Kahale TE San Diego St. Wesco, Trevon TE West Virginia Wilson, Caleb TE UCLA

Offensive linemen

Name Pos College Adams, Paul OL Missouri Bailey, Zack OL South Carolina Bars, Alex OL Notre Dame Barton, Jackson OL Utah Bates, Ryan OL Penn St. Benzschawel, Beau OL Wisconsin Bradbury, Garrett OL N.C. State Cajuste, Yodny OL West Virginia Calhoun, Shaq OL Mississippi St. Daley, Dennis OL South Carolina Davis, Nate OL North Carolina Charlotte Deiter, Michael OL Wisconsin Dillard, Andre OL Washington St. Edoga, Chuma OL USC Edwards, David OL Wisconsin Evans, Bobby OL Oklahoma Ford, Cody OL Oklahoma Froholdt, Hjalte OL Arkansas Gaillard, Lamont OL Georgia Gray, Derwin OL Maryland Greene, Donnell OL Minnesota Greenidge, Ethan OL Villanova Haynes, Phil OL Wake Forest Herbig, Nate OL Stanford Howard, Tytus OL Alabama St. Hyatt, Mitch OL Clemson Ivey, Martez OL Florida James, Andre OL UCLA Jenkins, Elgton OL Mississippi St. Johnson, Devon OL Ferris St. Johnson, Fred OL Florida Jones, Tyler OL N.C. State Jordan, Mike OL Ohio St. Knight, Brandon OL Indiana Lindstrom, Chris OL Boston College Little, Greg OL Mississippi McCoy, Erik OL Texas A&M McGary, Kaleb OL Washington McGovern, Connor OL Penn St. Miles, Joshua OL Morgan St. Nijman, Yosh OL Virginia Tech Opeta, Sua OL Weber St. Patterson, Javon OL Mississippi Pierschbacher, Ross OL Alabama Pipkins, Trey OL Sioux Falls Pope, Ryan OL San Diego St. Powers, Ben OL Oklahoma Prince, Isaiah OL Ohio St. Risner, Dalton OL Kansas St. Roemer, Tyler OL San Diego St. Samia, Dru OL Oklahoma Scharping, Max OL Northern Illinois Sweet, William OL North Carolina Tate, Trevon OL Memphis Taylor, Jawaan OL Florida Udoh, Oli OL Elon Williams, Jonah OL Alabama

Edge rushers

Name Pos College Allen, Josh EDGE Kentucky Banogu, Ben EDGE TCU Brailford, Jordan EDGE Oklahoma St. Bryant, Austin EDGE Clemson Burns, Brian EDGE Florida St. Carney, Malik EDGE North Carolina Davis, Jamal EDGE Akron Ferguson, Jaylon EDGE Louisiana Tech Ferrell, Clelin EDGE Clemson Granderson, Carl EDGE Wyoming Green, Gerri EDGE Mississippi St. Gustin, Porter EDGE USC Hollins, Justin EDGE Oregon Jefferson, CeCe EDGE Florida Jelks, Jalen EDGE Oregon Johnson, Darryl EDGE North Carolina A&T Miller, Christian EDGE Alabama Miller, Shareef EDGE Penn St. Polite, Jachai EDGE Florida Ray, Wyatt EDGE Boston College Smith, Sutton EDGE Northern Illinois Sweat, Montez EDGE Mississippi St. Walker, D'Andre EDGE Georgia Winovich, Chase EDGE Michigan Ximines, Oshane EDGE Old Dominion

Defensive linemen

Name Pos College Allen, Zach DL Boston College Beckner, Terry DL Missouri Bosa, Nick DL Ohio St. Buggs, Isaiah DL Alabama Christmas, Demarcus DL Florida St. Collier, L.J. DL TCU Cominsky, John DL Charleston Cowart, Byron DL Maryland Crosby, Maxx DL Eastern Michigan Gaines, Greg DL Washington Gary, Rashan DL Michigan Givens, Kevin DL Penn St. Hill, Trysten DL Central Florida Huggins, Albert DL Clemson Jackson, Joe DL Miami Jones, Dre'Mont DL Ohio St. Keke, Kingsley DL Texas A&M Lawrence, Dexter DL Clemson Ledbetter, Jonathan DL Georgia Mack, Daylon DL Texas A&M Nelson, Anthony DL Iowa Oliver, Ed DL Houston Omenihu, Charles DL Texas Russell, Dontavius DL Auburn Saunders, Khalen DL Western Illinois Slayton, Chris DL Syracuse Tillery, Jerry DL Notre Dame Watts, Armon DL Arkansas Wilkins, Christian DL Clemson Williams, Quinnen DL Alabama Willis, Gerald DL Miami Wise, Daniel DL Kansas Wren, Renell DL Arizona State

Linebackers

Name Pos College Al-Shaair, Azeez LB Florida Atlantic Alaka, Otaro LB Texas A&M Allen, Dakota LB Texas Tech Allen-Williams, Bryson LB South Carolina Allison, Jeff LB Fresno St. Barton, Cody LB Utah Burr-Kirven, Ben LB Washington Bush, Devin LB Michigan Cashman, Blake LB Minnesota Coney, Te'Von LB Notre Dame Connelly, Ryan LB Wisconsin Davis, Deshaun LB Auburn Dodson, Tyrel LB Texas A&M Edwards, T.J. LB Wisconsin Egbule, Emeke LB Houston Giles-Harris, Joe LB Duke Greenlaw, Dre LB Arkansas Hall, Nate LB Northwestern Hall, Terez LB Missouri Hanks, Terrill LB New Mexico St. Hansen, Chase LB Utah Johnson, Gary LB Texas Jones, Jordan LB Kentucky Joseph, Vosean LB Florida Kendall, Joseph LB Clemson Lamar, Tre LB Clemson Long, David LB West Virginia Okereke, Bobby LB Stanford Pratt, Germaine LB N.C. State Smith, Cameron LB USC Summers, Ty LB TCU Takitaki, Taki LB BYU Tavai, Jahlani LB Hawaii Tranquill, Drue LB Notre Dame Van Ginkel, Andrew LB Wisconsin White, Devin LB LSU Wilson, Mack LB Alabama

Cornerbacks

Name Pos College Austin, Blessuan CB Rutgers Baity, Derrick CB Kentucky Baker, Deandre CB Georgia Ballentine, Corey CB Washburn Boyd, Kris CB Texas Brown, Blace CB Troy Brown, Jordan CB South Dakota St. Bunting, Sean CB Central Michigan Cheevers, Hamp CB Boston College Crawford, Xavier CB Central Michigan Davis, Davante CB Texas Dean, Jamel CB Auburn Fenton, Rashad CB South Carolina Fields, Mark CB Clemson Hartage, Montre CB Northwestern Holder, Alijah CB Stanford Jackson, Mike CB Miami Johnson, Isaiah CB Houston Johnson, Lonnie CB Kentucky Layne, Justin CB Michigan St. Lewis-Marshall, Iman CB USC Long, David CB Michigan Love, Julian CB Notre Dame Miller, Jordan CB Washington Mullen, Trayvon CB Clemson Murphy, Byron CB Washington Oruwariye, Amani CB Penn St. Peters, Jamal CB Mississippi St. Pulley, Ryan CB Arkansas Sheffield, Kendall CB Ohio St. Smith, Saivion CB Alabama Thomas, Derrek CB Baylor Webster, Ken CB Mississippi Williams, Greedy CB LSU Williams, Joejuan CB Vanderbilt Ya-Sin, Rock CB Temple

Safeties

Name Pos College Abram, Johnathan S Mississippi St. Adderley, Nasir S Delaware Amadi, Ugo S Oregon Battle, John S LSU Bell, Mike S Fresno St. Blair, Marquise S Utah Crawford, Jonathan S Indiana Denis, Lukas S Boston College Dixon, D'Cota S Wisconsin Edwards, Mike S Kentucky Gant, Malik S Marshall Gardner-Johnson, Chauncey S Florida Hampton, Saquan S Rutgers Harris, Will S Boston College Hooker, Amani S Iowa Johnson, Jaquan S Miami McLaurin, Mark S Mississippi St. Rapp, Taylor S Washington Redwine, Sheldrick S Miami Savage, Darnell S Maryland Tell, Marvell S USC Thompson, Deionte S Alabama Thornhill, Juan S Virginia West, Darius S Kentucky Willis, Khari S Michigan St. Wilson, Donovan S Texas A&M Wingard, Andrew S Wyoming Woods, Zedrick S Mississippi Worthington, Evan S Colorado

Specialists