2019 NFL Draft: Full list of 338 prospects invited to NFL Scouting Combine, including Kyler Murray

Check out all the prospects who were invited to attend the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

The next step in Kyler Murray's process has arrived. 

On Thursday, the former Oklahoma quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics was included on the official list of invitees for this year's NFL Scouting Combine, an event used by highly touted NFL prospects to boost their draft stock as they go through an assortment of drills, evaluations, and interviews with both teams and the media. If Murray wants to become a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft, he needs to accept the invitation and attend the combine.

This doesn't mean Murray, who already declared for the draft, has picked the NFL over MLB. Don't expect the A's to suddenly give up on him. They already made a big push to convince him to pick baseball over football and they still expect him to attend spring training -- at least, that's what manager Bob Melvin said a couple weeks ago -- which actually begins before the combine on Feb. 15. That's the next important date in this process. 

For the rest of the lot, the combine will be the most important week of draft season. Below, you'll find the entire list of players invited to this year's combine, which will run from Feb. 26 to March 4. Check out Chris Trapasso's eight biggest snubs from the list of combine invitees as well.

Quarterbacks

NamePosCollege
Browning, Jake QB Washington
Finley, Ryan QB N.C. State
Fitzgerald, Nick QB Mississippi St.
Grier, Will QB West Virginia
Haskins, Dwayne QB Ohio St.
Jackson, Tyree QB Buffalo
Jones, Daniel QB Duke
Lock, Drew QB Missouri
McSorley, Trace QB Penn St.
Minshew, Gardner QB Washington St.
Murray, Kyler QB Oklahoma
Rypien, Brett QB Boise St.
Shurmur, Kyle QB Vanderbilt
Stick, Easton QB North Dakota St.
Stidham, Jarrett QB Auburn
Ta'amu, Jordan QB Mississippi
Thorson, Clayton QB Northwestern

Running backs

NamePosCollege
Anderson, Rodney RB Oklahoma
Armstead, Ryquell RB Temple
Barnes, Alex RB Kansas St.
Brossette, Nick RB LSU
Gaskin, Myles RB Washington
Harris, Damien RB Alabama
Henderson, Darrell RB Memphis
Higdon, Karan RB Michigan
Hill, Justice RB Oklahoma St.
Holyfield, Elijah RB Georgia
Homer, Travis RB Miami
Ingold, Alec FB Wisconsin
Jacobs, Josh RB Alabama
Love, Bryce RB Stanford
Mattison, Alexander RB Boise St.
Montgomery, David RB Iowa St.
Moore, Jalin RB Appalachian St.
Ollison, Qadree RB Pittsburgh
Pollard, Tony RB Memphis
Sanders, Miles RB Penn St.
Scarlett, Jordan RB Florida
Scott, LJ RB Michigan St.
Singletary, Devin RB Florida Atlantic
Snell, Benny RB Kentucky
Weber, Mike RB Ohio St.
Williams, Dexter RB Notre Dame
Williams, James RB Washington St.
Williams, Trayveon RB Texas A&M

Wide receivers

NamePosCollege
Arcega-Whiteside, J.J. WR Stanford
Boykin, Miles WR Notre Dame
Brady, Tyre WR Marshall
Brown, A.J. WR Mississippi
Brown, Marquise WR Oklahoma
Butler, Emmanuel WR Northern Arizona
Butler, Hakeem WR Iowa St.
Campbell, Parris WR Ohio St.
Custis, Jamal WR Syracuse
Davis, Felton WR Michigan St.
Davis, Ryan WR Auburn
Dixon, Johnnie WR Ohio St.
Dortch, Greg WR Wake Forest
Doss, Keelan WR Cal Davis
Dulin, Ashton WR Malone Univ. (OH)
Durante, Jovon WR Florida Atlantic
Ferguson, Jazz WR Northwestern St. (LA)
Fulgham, Travis WR Old Dominion
Godwin, Terry WR Georgia
Hall, Emanuel WR Missouri
Hardman, Mecole WR Georgia
Harmon, Kelvin WR N.C. State
Harry, N'Keal WR Arizona State
Humphrey, Lil'Jordan WR Texas
Hurd, Jalen WR Baylor
Isabella, Andy WR Massachusetts
Jennings, Gary WR West Virginia
Johnson, Anthony WR Buffalo
Johnson, Bisi WR Colorado St.
Johnson, Diontae WR Toledo
Johnson, KJ WR Fresno St.
Lodge, DaMarkus WR Mississippi
McLaurin, Terry WR Ohio St.
Metcalf, D.K. WR Mississippi
Meyers, Jakobi WR N.C. State
Mitchell, Dillon WR Oregon
Morgan, Stanley WR Nebraska
Murray, Nyqwan WR Florida St.
Renfrow, Hunter WR Clemson
Ridley, Riley WR Georgia
Samuel, Deebo WR South Carolina
Sills, David WR West Virginia
Slayton, Darius WR Auburn
Smith, Jaylen WR Louisville
Thompson, Cody WR Toledo
Way, Jamarius WR South Alabama
Wesley, Alex WR Northern Colorado
Wesley, Antoine WR Texas Tech

Tight ends

NamePosCollege
Blanton, Kendall TE Missouri
Brown, Keenen TE Texas St.
Conrad, C.J. TE Kentucky
Fant, Noah TE Iowa
Gentry, Zach TE Michigan
Helm, Daniel TE Duke
Hockenson, T.J. TE Iowa
Knox, Dawson TE Mississippi
Mack, Alize TE Notre Dame
Moreau, Foster TE LSU
Nauta, Isaac TE Georgia
Oliver, Josh TE San Jose St.
Raymond, Dax TE Utah St.
Sample, Drew TE Washington
Smith, Irv TE Alabama
Smith, Kaden TE Stanford
Sternberger, Jace TE Texas A&M
Sweeney, Tommy TE Boston College
Warring, Kahale TE San Diego St.
Wesco, Trevon TE West Virginia
Wilson, Caleb TE UCLA

Offensive linemen

NamePosCollege
Adams, Paul OL Missouri
Bailey, Zack OL South Carolina
Bars, Alex OL Notre Dame
Barton, Jackson OLUtah
Bates, Ryan OL Penn St.
Benzschawel, Beau OL Wisconsin
Bradbury, Garrett OL N.C. State
Cajuste, Yodny OLWest Virginia
Calhoun, Shaq OL Mississippi St.
Daley, Dennis OLSouth Carolina
Davis, Nate OL North Carolina Charlotte
Deiter, Michael OL Wisconsin
Dillard, Andre OLWashington St.
Edoga, Chuma OLUSC
Edwards, David OLWisconsin
Evans, Bobby OLOklahoma
Ford, Cody OLOklahoma
Froholdt, Hjalte OL Arkansas
Gaillard, Lamont OL Georgia
Gray, Derwin OLMaryland
Greene, Donnell OLMinnesota
Greenidge, Ethan OL Villanova
Haynes, Phil OL Wake Forest
Herbig, Nate OL Stanford
Howard, Tytus OLAlabama St.
Hyatt, Mitch OLClemson
Ivey, Martez OL Florida
James, Andre OLUCLA
Jenkins, Elgton OL Mississippi St.
Johnson, Devon OLFerris St.
Johnson, Fred OL Florida
Jones, Tyler OLN.C. State
Jordan, Mike OLOhio St.
Knight, Brandon OLIndiana
Lindstrom, Chris OL Boston College
Little, Greg OLMississippi
McCoy, Erik OL Texas A&M
McGary, Kaleb OLWashington
McGovern, Connor OL Penn St.
Miles, Joshua OLMorgan St.
Nijman, Yosh OLVirginia Tech
Opeta, Sua OL Weber St.
Patterson, Javon OL Mississippi
Pierschbacher, Ross OLAlabama
Pipkins, Trey OLSioux Falls
Pope, Ryan OLSan Diego St.
Powers, Ben OL Oklahoma
Prince, Isaiah OLOhio St.
Risner, Dalton OLKansas St.
Roemer, Tyler OLSan Diego St.
Samia, Dru OLOklahoma
Scharping, Max OLNorthern Illinois
Sweet, William OLNorth Carolina
Tate, Trevon OL Memphis
Taylor, Jawaan OLFlorida
Udoh, Oli OLElon
Williams, Jonah OLAlabama

Edge rushers

NamePosCollege
Allen, Josh EDGE Kentucky
Banogu, Ben EDGE TCU
Brailford, Jordan EDGE Oklahoma St.
Bryant, Austin EDGE Clemson
Burns, Brian EDGE Florida St.
Carney, Malik EDGE North Carolina
Davis, Jamal EDGE Akron
Ferguson, Jaylon EDGE Louisiana Tech
Ferrell, Clelin EDGE Clemson
Granderson, Carl EDGE Wyoming
Green, Gerri EDGE Mississippi St.
Gustin, Porter EDGE USC
Hollins, Justin EDGE Oregon
Jefferson, CeCe EDGE Florida
Jelks, Jalen EDGE Oregon
Johnson, Darryl EDGE North Carolina A&T
Miller, Christian EDGE Alabama
Miller, Shareef EDGE Penn St.
Polite, Jachai EDGE Florida
Ray, Wyatt EDGE Boston College
Smith, Sutton EDGE Northern Illinois
Sweat, Montez EDGE Mississippi St.
Walker, D'Andre EDGE Georgia
Winovich, Chase EDGE Michigan
Ximines, Oshane EDGE Old Dominion

Defensive linemen

NamePosCollege
Allen, Zach DL Boston College
Beckner, Terry DL Missouri
Bosa, Nick DL Ohio St.
Buggs, Isaiah DL Alabama
Christmas, Demarcus DL Florida St.
Collier, L.J. DL TCU
Cominsky, John DL Charleston
Cowart, Byron DL Maryland
Crosby, Maxx DL Eastern Michigan
Gaines, Greg DL Washington
Gary, Rashan DL Michigan
Givens, Kevin DL Penn St.
Hill, Trysten DL Central Florida
Huggins, Albert DL Clemson
Jackson, Joe DL Miami
Jones, Dre'Mont DL Ohio St.
Keke, Kingsley DL Texas A&M
Lawrence, Dexter DL Clemson
Ledbetter, Jonathan DL Georgia
Mack, Daylon DL Texas A&M
Nelson, Anthony DL Iowa
Oliver, Ed DL Houston
Omenihu, Charles DL Texas
Russell, Dontavius DL Auburn
Saunders, Khalen DL Western Illinois
Slayton, Chris DL Syracuse
Tillery, Jerry DL Notre Dame
Watts, Armon DL Arkansas
Wilkins, Christian DL Clemson
Williams, Quinnen DL Alabama
Willis, Gerald DL Miami
Wise, Daniel DL Kansas
Wren, Renell DL Arizona State

Linebackers

NamePosCollege
Al-Shaair, Azeez LB Florida Atlantic
Alaka, Otaro LB Texas A&M
Allen, Dakota LB Texas Tech
Allen-Williams, Bryson LB South Carolina
Allison, Jeff LB Fresno St.
Barton, Cody LB Utah
Burr-Kirven, Ben LB Washington
Bush, Devin LB Michigan
Cashman, Blake LB Minnesota
Coney, Te'Von LB Notre Dame
Connelly, Ryan LB Wisconsin
Davis, Deshaun LB Auburn
Dodson, Tyrel LB Texas A&M
Edwards, T.J. LB Wisconsin
Egbule, Emeke LB Houston
Giles-Harris, Joe LB Duke
Greenlaw, Dre LB Arkansas
Hall, Nate LB Northwestern
Hall, Terez LB Missouri
Hanks, Terrill LB New Mexico St.
Hansen, Chase LB Utah
Johnson, Gary LB Texas
Jones, Jordan LB Kentucky
Joseph, Vosean LB Florida
Kendall, Joseph LB Clemson
Lamar, Tre LB Clemson
Long, David LB West Virginia
Okereke, Bobby LB Stanford
Pratt, Germaine LB N.C. State
Smith, Cameron LB USC
Summers, Ty LB TCU
Takitaki, Taki LB BYU
Tavai, Jahlani LB Hawaii
Tranquill, Drue LB Notre Dame
Van Ginkel, Andrew LB Wisconsin
White, Devin LB LSU
Wilson, Mack LB Alabama

Cornerbacks

NamePosCollege
Austin, Blessuan CB Rutgers
Baity, Derrick CB Kentucky
Baker, Deandre CB Georgia
Ballentine, Corey CB Washburn
Boyd, Kris CB Texas
Brown, Blace CB Troy
Brown, Jordan CB South Dakota St.
Bunting, Sean CB Central Michigan
Cheevers, Hamp CB Boston College
Crawford, Xavier CB Central Michigan
Davis, Davante CB Texas
Dean, Jamel CB Auburn
Fenton, Rashad CB South Carolina
Fields, Mark CB Clemson
Hartage, Montre CB Northwestern
Holder, Alijah CB Stanford
Jackson, Mike CB Miami
Johnson, Isaiah CB Houston
Johnson, Lonnie CB Kentucky
Layne, Justin CB Michigan St.
Lewis-Marshall, Iman CB USC
Long, David CB Michigan
Love, Julian CB Notre Dame
Miller, Jordan CB Washington
Mullen, Trayvon CB Clemson
Murphy, Byron CB Washington
Oruwariye, Amani CB Penn St.
Peters, Jamal CB Mississippi St.
Pulley, Ryan CB Arkansas
Sheffield, Kendall CB Ohio St.
Smith, Saivion CB Alabama
Thomas, Derrek CB Baylor
Webster, Ken CB Mississippi
Williams, Greedy CB LSU
Williams, Joejuan CB Vanderbilt
Ya-Sin, Rock CB Temple

Safeties

NamePosCollege
Abram, Johnathan S Mississippi St.
Adderley, Nasir S Delaware
Amadi, Ugo S Oregon
Battle, John S LSU
Bell, Mike S Fresno St.
Blair, Marquise S Utah
Crawford, Jonathan S Indiana
Denis, Lukas S Boston College
Dixon, D'Cota S Wisconsin
Edwards, Mike S Kentucky
Gant, Malik S Marshall
Gardner-Johnson, Chauncey S Florida
Hampton, Saquan S Rutgers
Harris, Will S Boston College
Hooker, Amani S Iowa
Johnson, Jaquan S Miami
McLaurin, Mark S Mississippi St.
Rapp, Taylor S Washington
Redwine, Sheldrick S Miami
Savage, Darnell S Maryland
Tell, Marvell S USC
Thompson, Deionte S Alabama
Thornhill, Juan S Virginia
West, Darius S Kentucky
Willis, Khari S Michigan St.
Wilson, Donovan S Texas A&M
Wingard, Andrew S Wyoming
Woods, Zedrick S Mississippi
Worthington, Evan S Colorado

Specialists

NamePosCollege
Gay, Matt K Utah
Seibert, Austin K Oklahoma
Tracy, Cole K LSU
Bailey, Jake P Stanford
Fox, Jack P Rice
Wishnowsky, Mitch P Utah
Godsil, Dan LS Indiana
CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories