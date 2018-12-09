2018 Heisman Trophy winner: Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray takes home prestigious award

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was awarded the 2018 Heisman Trophy during a ceremony Saturday night in New York. Murray is the second consecutive Oklahoma QB to win the award, following in the footsteps of last year's winner, Baker Mayfield.

Murray, who finished the regular season with 4,053 yards passing, 892 yards rushing and 51 total touchdowns, beat Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins for the award. Murray finished with 517 of a possible 878 first-place votes, and 296 points ahead of second-place finisher Tagovailoa.

Championship Weekend was a significant factor in deciding the winner. According to numbers released by the Heisman Trust, Kyler Murray had 38.1 percent of Heisman voting points before the conference title games began with 13 percent of points awarded. He then received 45.6 percent of Heisman votes cast after the games when the final 85 percent of total points were awarded.

Murray's win makes Oklahoma the first school in history to have back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, and only the second school in history to have four quarterbacks win the award, tying Notre Dame. While Murray and Mayfield are the first quarterbacks from the same school to win the Heisman in consecutive seasons, they are not the first players from the same team to do so.

Larry Kelley and Clinton Frank won the Heisman at Yale in 1936 and 1937; Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis won the Heisman at Army in 1945 and 1946; and Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush won the Heisman as USC Trojans in 2004 and 2005, though Bush's trophy was later vacated.

This is quite the end to a 2018 to remember for Murray. In June, he was drafted by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 9 pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. He signed a $5 million contract and will join the Athletics for Spring Training in 2019.

Before then, however, Murray and the Sooners will face off with Tagovailoa and Alabama in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Final voting