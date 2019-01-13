Oakland A's trying to convince Kyler Murray to pick baseball over football before NFL Draft deadline, reports say
The A's have a meeting scheduled a day before the Heisman winner has to make his choice
The Oakland Athletics -- led by president Billy Beane -- are meeting with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in hopes of persuading him to forego the NFL and play professional baseball, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Jeff Passan of ESPN confirmed the report.
Murray was drafted by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 9 pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. He signed a $4.66 million signing bonus with his MLB contract and, up until recently, was planning to report to Arizona this spring to begin his professional baseball career. The most recent reports regarding Murray's decision were that he was leaning towards a football career, and planning to declare for the NFL Draft. The deadline to declare for the draft is Monday.
As the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday, NFL teams aren't keen on the idea of sharing their starting quarterback with another league. For Murray, it's going to be one sport or the other:
The Chronicle source said NFL teams would not want Murray to play baseball because of the steeper learning curve for a rookie quarterback and the everyday demands of the position.
So for the fans that were hoping to see this generation's version of Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders, it's just not going happen:
There is, however, no possibility that Murray could play both football and baseball in the same year. Multiple sources agreed Wednesday that the demands of learning and playing quarterback in the NFL would preclude Murray from playing professional baseball at the same time.
Should Murray go the NFL route rather than pursuing his career as an outfielder in the Athletics organization, the A's would get his signing bonus back, but they wouldn't receive a compensatory selection in the 2019 MLB Draft. The Athletics would still retain his baseball rights if he chose to return to baseball.
CBS Sports decided to lay out an argument for both sports. Here's the case for him to pursue baseball, and you can find our argument for football here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phillies optimistic after Harper meeting
The two sides left the meeting without a deal
-
Rays looking at Davidson as 2-way player
Matt Davidson slugged 20 home runs and threw three scoreless innings in 2018
-
Arrieta warns young players about FA
Arrieta sent a pointed tweet Saturday morning
-
MLB rumors: Harper meeting with Phillies
Here are the best offseason rumors from Saturday
-
Fernando Tatis Jr. hits walk-off homer
Tatis is having some fun in the Dominican Winter League
-
Arbitration deadline roundup
Mookie Betts and Jacob deGrom were the day's big winners