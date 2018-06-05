2018 MLB Draft: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray surprisingly drafted No. 9 overall by Oakland A's

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley believes quarterback Kyler Murray will stay with the Sooners and play football this fall instead of immediately turning pro in baseball. Only time will tell if that's true as Murray now has an exceedingly tough decision to make after being selected No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland A's on Monday night.

According to MLB.com, the ninth pick has a slot value of about $4.76 million. Right off the bat -- no pun intended -- that's a lot for Murray to consider.

Murray had an excellent season at the plate batting .296 with 10 homers, 47 RBI, 46 runs and a .398 on-base percentage over 51 games.

As a quarterback, he started his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma. Though he was Baker Mayfield's backup last season and is considered the frontrunner to start this fall, it's no sure thing that he'll win the Sooners starting job. Redshirt freshman Austin Kendall has been Murray's primary competition, and the two exited spring practice seemingly neck and neck. Should Murray stay, he would have two years of football eligibility remaining.

Keep in mind that Murray, who has been a highly-touted two-sport athlete even before he arrived at college, has been mum when it comes to his future. He has previously been considered a late first-round prospect at best.

Harold Reynolds said on MLB Network that he expects Murray to play football for OU this fall before turning his attention to baseball and the A's after the season.