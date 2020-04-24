2020 NFL Draft grades: Eagles get a 'B' for selecting Jalen Reagor at No. 21 overall

Here's what you need to know about the TCU wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Eagles selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Reagor, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: B

Pete Prisco: I love Reagor. He didn't run a very good 40 at the combine. The night after that run his agent told me he put on some water weight. A couple days before they had him timed much faster. He's got good speed.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I am a huge fan of Jalen Reagor. Absolutely love his speed, I think his route-running skills are good with room to be amazing, and he wins jump balls. He's not a physical receiver but he's a field stretcher with potential to be along the lines of Stefon Diggs some day. I think Reagor can be an impactful receiver this year for the Eagles. I'll look for him in Round 8 in seasonal leagues, maybe Round 7 in dynasty/keeper formats and certainly within the top-five in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Brandin Cooks
Best trait: Home-run threat
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
TCU 5-10 5/8 206 9 4/8 31 3/8 74 3/8

 Strengths  

  • Off-the-charts athleticism
  • Ability to score from anywhere on field
  • Strong hands
  • Ability to make contested catch

Weaknesses 

  • Limited by young QB at TCU
  • Focus drops occasionally a problem
  • Needs to reduce wasted motion getting off line of scrimmage 
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.47 17 42 138 7.31 4.46

