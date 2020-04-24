2020 NFL Draft grades: Eagles get a 'B' for selecting Jalen Reagor at No. 21 overall

The Eagles selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Reagor, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: B

Pete Prisco: I love Reagor. He didn't run a very good 40 at the combine. The night after that run his agent told me he put on some water weight. A couple days before they had him timed much faster. He's got good speed.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: I am a huge fan of Jalen Reagor. Absolutely love his speed, I think his route-running skills are good with room to be amazing, and he wins jump balls. He's not a physical receiver but he's a field stretcher with potential to be along the lines of Stefon Diggs some day. I think Reagor can be an impactful receiver this year for the Eagles. I'll look for him in Round 8 in seasonal leagues, maybe Round 7 in dynasty/keeper formats and certainly within the top-five in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Brandin Cooks

Best trait: Home-run threat

WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan TCU 5-10 5/8 206 9 4/8 31 3/8 74 3/8

Strengths

Off-the-charts athleticism

Ability to score from anywhere on field

Strong hands

Ability to make contested catch

Weaknesses

Limited by young QB at TCU

Focus drops occasionally a problem

Needs to reduce wasted motion getting off line of scrimmage

