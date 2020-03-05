2020 NFL Draft: Kyle Dugger, Jeremy Chinn highlight small-school sleepers who could land in first three rounds

The 2020 NFL Draft class has five small-school prospects with legitimate chances to be selected before the third day of the draft, and one could go in Round 1.

Let's dive into those prospects from the FCS, Division II and even Division III level who'll be wearing NFL uniforms this fall and have the talent to make an impact early in their pro careers.

Kyle Dugger, S/LB, Lenoir-Rhyne

Dugger is the premier small-school prospect in this draft class. At just under 6-foot-1 and 217 pounds with 4.49 speed, a 42-inch vertical, and a 134-inch broad jump, the physical comparisons start at Derwin James. And the Division II product played a James-type role with James-type results on the field.

Mostly utilized as a free safety at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger has range for days in coverage and good change-of-direction ability for someone his size to go along with the explosiveness he demonstrated at the combine. He flies up in run support, even between the tackles, and will get to the football on the outside.

Because of his size and length -- nearly 33-inch arms -- Dugger is a seam-throw stopper when running with tight ends, which might be his most valuable asset at the next level.

Many believe he's a linebacker in the NFL. I think he should be deployed as a back-end safety initially, but really, safeties, linebackers, and slot corners carry out many of the same responsibilities in the NFL today. The only noticeably ding on Dugger's draft profile is that he turns 24 later this month, but he has the instincts, towering physical presence, and athletic gifts to be a star in the NFL. He could sneak into Round 1 and is unlikely to get out of the second round.

Jeremy Chinn, S/LB, Southern Illinois

After Chinn's combine workout, you can't discuss Dugger without mentioning the Southern Illinois star. While not as twitchy with more of a linebacker build at 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, Chinn ran 4.45 with a 41-inch vertical and a 138-inch broad jump at the combine, flat-out insane figures across the board.

The truly awe-inspiring element of his game comes from his ability to range and close on the football, both against the run and in coverage. He's not as twitched-up as Dugger but could be -- as the combine indicated -- a touch more explosive, which seems unfair.

Chinn had at least three interceptions and 50-plus tackles in all four years with the Salukis, but isn't as aggressive to the football as Dugger or as impressive in man coverage. Either way, Chinn is a new-age defender prototype who should be picked on the second day of the draft.

Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's

The only Division III player at both the Senior Bowl and the combine, Bartch is bound to get drafted and, unlike many lower-level offensive linemen on the NFL radar, he likely won't have to move to guard to play in the pros.

At nearly 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds with arms close to 33 inches, he has adequate left tackle length by NFL standards. His film shows a nice blend of technique, nastiness, and anchor in pass protection, all of which probably got the attention of GMs and scouts.

Also, while many small-school blockers are devastating in the run game but have a ways to develop in pass protection, Bartch already thrives in the latter area and understands three of the most vital facets of blocking on a pass play -- he sinks his hips to win the leverage battle, he makes initial contact with the defender and routinely resets his hands, which helps him stay balanced. The third round is not out of the question for the Division III stud.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

From afar, Gandy-Golden didn't have a stellar combine workout, running 4.60 in the 40 with a 7.33 time in the three-cone drill, which placed him in the 17th and fourth percentile, respectively, among receivers at the combine over the past 21 years.

However, I can deal with those figures for Gandy-Golden at a legit 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, especially considering his 36-inch vertical (57th percentile) and 127-inch broad jump (86th percentile) and how all of that matches the film.

AGG is a tall, ball-skills specialist and body contortionist in the air with deceptive explosiveness beyond 15 yards. At the Senior Bowl he demonstrated just enough wiggle at the line to beat press, and while you don't necessarily want to send him on a route with even two breaks, he can dominate on the vertical route tree.

Gandy-Golden had back-to-back seasons of 70-plus catches and 10 touchdowns. In 2019, he averaged a hefty 17.7 yards per grab. He very well could sneak into Round 3, even in this loaded receiver class.

Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

Taylor has tools offensive line coaches dream about every night. He's the ultimate blocking project in this class. At over 6-foot-8 with arms past 36 inches, he's impossibly long and creates an mammoth arc to the quarterback. However, he weighed in at just 308 pounds at the combine, which means he has to gain weight. But, it's conceivable that Taylor's frame could easily handle 20-30 more pounds in the NFL.

Beyond his measurables, Taylor is a freaky athlete for his size, with a quick first step off the ball and gliding movement in his kick slide. Also, he plays with stellar knee bend in hopes of not getting out-leveraged, which in college didn't happen often. Taylor's grip strength is high-end too. While he's nothing resembling a people-mover in the run game, that's fine. The last sentence I wrote in my notes on Taylor was "...can be an All-Pro type." I won't be surprised when Taylor goes in Round 3.