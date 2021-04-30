The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick and more on Parsons, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
12. Cowboys: B-
Pete Prisco: Do the Cowboys really need a linebacker? I know their linebackers didn't play as well last year, but this wasn't a major need.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Faster Clay Matthews
Best trait: Size/speed combination
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
Penn State
6-3 1/8
246
11
31 1/2
78 7/8
Strengths
- Freakish size/speed combination to the football
- Sheds blocks like than NFL veteran
- Has first-round edge-rushing polish
Weaknesses
- Limited coverage production/experience
- Faster than he is quick
- Range is average relative to his speed
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|Three-cone drill
|Short shuttle
4.36
19
34
126
6.98
4.4