The 2023 NFL Draft class has yet to make their regular season debuts but preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft have already begun. Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our very early grades to form the second installment of the Top 50 prospect rankings.

Here is CBSSports.com's updated rankings as the majority of college football kicks off this weekend:

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC 2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State 3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State 4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia 5. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 6. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA 7. JC Latham, OT, Alabama 8. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State 9. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU 10. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Seven of the projected Top-10 overall can be found on the offensive side of the ball, including three offensive tackles. One prospect that has the potential to rise into this grouping is Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Mims is a relatively new starter for the Bulldogs but flashed enough potential to be in the conversation with Fashanu as the draft's top tackle prospect.

The presence of Williams and Maye should come as no surprise. Five tight ends have been taken inside the Top-10 overall since 2000: Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, Eric Ebron, Vernon Davis and Kellen Winslow. Bowers has a chance to join them. Latu at No. 6 overall was a bit unexpected. Although very talented, the medical evaluation will be important for him after the University of Washington allegedly recommended he give up football due to a neck injury.

Harrison Jr. is the son of Peyton Manning's favorite target in the pass game. He has the size and speed, to go along with plus route running, to be effective at the next level. McKinstry checks in as the draft's top cornerback prospect. Verse would be the second edge rusher transfer to be taken in the first round out of Florida State (Jermaine Johnson in 2022).

11. Kalen King, CB, Penn State 12. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame 13. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson 14. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson 15. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama 16. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State 17. Calen Bullock, S, USC 18. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas 19. Maason Smith, DL, LSU 20. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

In general, the 2024 NFL Draft class is volatile and significant shakeup is expected among the top prospect rankings. It is evident even in this second grouping. Linebackers have been devalued so it is unlikely two are taken as early as Trotter and Carter right now.

Turner and Tuimoloau could supplant Latu and Verse as the top pass rushers in our rankings by the end of the process. The latter was a highly-regarded recruit out of Washington that has all of the tools to be a high-end prospect. Turner is still relatively young and is now shouldering the program's pass rush in the post-Will Anderson Jr. era.

Smith essentially missed all of last season due to injury but he has the talent to distinguish himself as the top draft-eligible interior defensive lineman. Mitchell is the second-highest rated wide receiver but fans should expect LSU's Malik Nabers, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and others to challenge for that honor.

21. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU 22. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas 23. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke 24. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State 25. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin 26. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State 27. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State 28. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State 29. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa 30. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Nabers and Egbuka join the conversation after being mentioned in the last subset. Four Buckeyes, including three in a row, in this group bring the program's total up to six total.

The first two running backs, Allen and Henderson, appear. Henderson needs to return to 2021 form for this to become a reality. Ewers and Leonard are the next two quarterbacks on the list beyond USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye. With Ewers, evaluators are grading the flashes. He needs to stay healthy and be more consistent for this to come to fruition. Leonard and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy are two that have the talent and have been more consistent to this point.

Three consecutive cornerbacks round out the Top-30.

31. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami 32. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri 33. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami 34. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington 35. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse 36. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia 37. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon 38. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame 39. James Williams, S, Miami 40. Rod Moore, S, Michigan

Four safeties are found in the latest grouping. Franklin is an intriguing pass catcher because of his size and speed. Fisher, a highly-regarded high school recruit, places both of Notre Dame's book end tackles inside the Top-40.

41. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan 42. Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State 43. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Georgia 44. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State 45. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona 46. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan 47. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State 48. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State 49. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami 50. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

McCarthy could rise into the first-round conversation with another strong season in Ann Arbor. Worthy is another tall, fast, slender wide receiver with massive upside. Beebe is one of the most physical players in the draft regardless of position. He is technically the first interior offensive lineman to appear in the rankings; although one or two ranked ahead of him may project inside at the next level.

Two other prospects that come to mind as potential risers include Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter and Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, who is the son of the long-time Panthers pass catcher. Muhammad is a polished route runner.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.