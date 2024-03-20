Caleb Williams took to the field for the first time in nearly four months at the USC Pro Day, and he had himself a fine showing in front of most of the Bears and Commanders brass along with a scattering of media members in Los Angeles.

Before the throwing session began, though, Williams had somewhat of a peculiar weigh-in, which highlights the biggest thing I learned from his pro day.

After measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 1/8 inch and 214 pounds with 9 and 3/4 inch hands at the NFL Scouting Combine a few weeks ago, the former Trojans passer had the following measurements Wednesday:

For those keeping track at home, this would mean Williams shrunk nearly half an inch, gained three pounds, and his hands grew ever so slightly.

As for the actual workout itself, Williams threw the ball effortlessly and seemingly at about 80-90% pace. After some early connections underneath and at the middle portion of the field, the former Heisman Trophy winner had a few downfield overthrows. Fortunately for him, none were of the egregious variety.

It felt like Williams and his USC coaches could've cranked up the intensity between reps and demonstrated more of Williams' creativity as a scrambler and ad-libber. Then again, we already know how exceptional Williams can be at extending the play, and it's difficult to recreate defenders running at Williams in every direction during a pro day workout.

Williams capped the throwing session by connecting with Brenden Rice on a long ball, hitting the large wide receiver in stride deep down the middle of the field.

Oh, and we did learn Williams can punt. His final "rep" of the workout was him booting the football, although we never got an official yardage on the boot (not that we needed to).

Altogether, Williams was a tick shorter, with slightly bigger hands than at the combine. Otherwise, he checked the pro day box by not completely tanking and demonstrating all the skills that made him an elite-level prospect in the first place.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.

