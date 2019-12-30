Alamo Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Utah vs. Texas

Even with Utah's star cornerback Jaylon Johnson sitting out this year's Alamo Bowl, the clash between the Texas Longhorns and Utes will feature plenty of high-end prospects.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft. You can read more about this matchup and get our expert picks on the game right here.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

TV: ESPN

Texas

Collin Johnson, WR

Johnson's had somewhat of a disappointing senior season that began with a fair amount of (first-round) hype. He battled an injury and finished with the fewest receptions and receiving yards since his freshman season and only caught two touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Johnson is a legit power forward type on the outside, and there are times in which he's more sudden than you'd expect. His box out skills are above-average too. He isn't noticeably twitchy and may have time separating off the line in the NFL, but his large body and enormous catch radius will help him down the field.

Devin Duvernay, WR

Duvernay was Mr. Reliable for the Longhorns this season with 101 grabs for 1,294 yards and eight scores. At 5-11 and 200 pounds, the slot wideout is built like a running back. He isn't a light-footed, lateral quickness specialist, but his get-off is borderline elite and he goes from 0 to 60 in a heartbeat once the ball is in his hands. Oh, and he's as sure-handed as they come in the 2020 class. The Senior Bowl will be huge for him.

Utah

Bradlee Anae, EDGE

Anae is so relentless around the corner and he can win in a variety of ways. Just when you think he's going to just use a low, speedy outside rush all game, he hits the tackle with a swim move to the inside or bull rushes him right back into the quarterback. At Utah, Anae's been a steady producer with at least 10 tackles for loss in each of the past three seasons and 27 sacks since the start of 2017. He's listed at 6-3 and 265 pounds but looks smaller than that on the field, and his lack of length along with what appears to be only average athleticism are the two dings on his profile as a prospect. But Anae is someone you want on your team setting the edge and getting after the quarterback.

Zack Moss, RB

Moss is a South Florida native who's shined as the embodiment of Utah's power rushing attack over the past three seasons. He's battled back from a torn ACL last season and hasn't lost a step. He delivers crushing hits in the open field, routinely falls forward or runs through weak tackle attempts, and has enough bounce in his lower half to occasionally leave a defender whiffing at the air. Moss isn't a home-run hitter but his powerful, slashing style will make him one of the first backs off the board in April.

Leki Fotu, DT

Fotu is an overwhelmingly strong defensive lineman who's going to wreck the opposition's inside run game when he's on the field. At 6-5 and 330 pounds, he's a mountain of a man who controls blockers with ease and has just enough movement skills to get his hands on ball carriers in the backfield. He's not going to be a majorly productive pass rusher, but even in today's aerial-based NFL, Fotu will carve out a niche for some NFL team starting next season.