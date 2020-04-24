Chargers draft Justin Herbert: Oregon QB lands in perfect spot to jumpstart NFL career

The Los Angeles Chargers may have given all the signs of a team looking to win now this offseason, talking up veteran Tyrod Taylor as the likely successor to Philip Rivers and reportedly pursuing the 42-year-old Tom Brady in free agency. But that didn't stop them from adding a potential long-term quarterback with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting Oregon's Justin Herbert as the inevitable future face of the franchise.

In an offseason already disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor has to be the favorite to open the 2020 season under center for the Chargers, especially considering his history working under coach Anthony Lynn with the Buffalo Bills. But that only confirms the reality: Regardless of whether Herbert makes his debut for L.A. halfway through his rookie year, later on in Week 17 or all the way in 2021, he probably could not have landed in a better spot to kick off his NFL career.

Plenty have knocked Herbert's ability to hold up against pressure, and others have questioned whether his soft-spoken demeanor will translate to an NFL locker room. But we're still talking about a consensus top-three QB prospect -- a guy whose physical skills in the pocket, including an incredibly lively arm, were unrivaled in this class -- going to a team already built to contend for the playoffs.

Will there be pressure for the Chargers to immediately roll out their brand new QB in a big market, with a new stadium and team leaders eager to sell tickets on the West Coast? That's very possible, and it might not bode the best for Herbert's development. As former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez told CBS Sports this week, Herbert has all the physical tools and an off-the-charts ability to "speak the language" of football strategy, but he could also really benefit from sitting behind a veteran for a full season.

And yet even if Herbert were to be thrust into the driver's seat early, it's not as if he's going to a team like the Cincinnati Bengals, who are fresh off a 2-14 season and still need help across the offense, including up front; the Miami Dolphins, who are also in dire need of more offensive help, particularly in the trenches; or the Jacksonville Jaguars, a franchise in total disarray with top weapons still on the trading block. The Chargers, remember, are two seasons removed from approaching the AFC Championship, and boast an enviable supporting cast: Austin Ekeler, Hunter Henry, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, plus new O-linemen Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner. (And that's not even mentioning their defense, which should rank among the best in the AFC.)

Save for a trade-up by the New England Patriots, who defy all odds with their perpetual playoff candidacy, this was one of the best situations Herbert could've hoped for. He gets to play in sunny L.A. He gets to learn under a coach who prefers a methodical QB operation. He likely gets to study up behind a veteran. Best of all, like Patrick Mahomes joining the Kansas City Chiefs behind Alex Smith back in 2017, he gets a team already set up to help him -- and win a good amount of football games -- for years to come.