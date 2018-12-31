Fiesta Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in LSU vs. UCF bowl game

LSU's Greedy Williams, the favorite to be the first corner drafted in April, won't play in this year's Fiesta Bowl, as he's already prepping for the draft, but a few of other intriguing prospects will be on the field in this bowl game.

UCF has a sleeper at the edge-rusher spot, and of course, LSU's squad features a variety of players with top 100 potential.

We're going game-by-game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

UCF

Titus Davis, DE

Davis had 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to go along with 59 tackles in 2018, and he forced a pair of fumbles. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, he has ideal outside linebacker size and wins with speed and impressive dip around the corner. He has mid-to-late round potential and can start as a situational pass-rusher for the NFL team that drafts him.

LSU

Devin White, LB

White has already declared for the draft but will play in the Fiesta Bowl. A freakish athlete at 6-1 and 240 pounds, White checks the physical boxes and improved his tackling this year, although he's not a super reliable tackler at this point. He's good, not great in coverage and projects similarly to Myles Jack of the Jaguars. He's the favorite to be the first off-ball linebacker picked in April. If he plays out of control less often, White can be an All-Pro player at the next level.

Rashard Lawrence, DL

Lawrence was once one of the top prospects in the country, and he's one of the best run-stopping defensive linemen in the draft. At 6-3 and 317 pounds, the LSU star dispatches blocks easily and has the athleticism to get upfield in a hurry. He's only a junior, so he could return. But if he declared for the 2019 Draft, Lawrence would probably land somewhere on Day Two or early Day Three.