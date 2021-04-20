The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and few teams are better positioned to snag an immediate difference-maker than the New York Giants. Fresh off a busy free agency, in which they paid up to keep Leonard Williams and welcome Kenny Golladay, the G-Men might be talking themselves into an even greater run at an NFC East crown this fall. Owning the 11th pick in the draft offers even more promise, with premium prospects likely to be available at key spots like offensive tackle and wide receiver. Which positions will they actually prioritize, particularly with their first pick?

William Hill Sportsbook has fresh odds on all kinds of draft-related prop bets, including the Giants' most likely position of interest for their first pick. Below, you'll find some of the most notable figures for Big Blue:

Odds on position of first pick

Offense: -110

-110 Defense: -110

It's no surprise this is dead even. Over the past decade, the Giants have slightly skewed offense, taking eight offensive players with their 13 first-round selections, or just over 60 percent. They've also been upfront about their desire to build around quarterback Daniel Jones entering 2021. And yet, picking at No. 11 overall, they figure to have one of the first cracks at this year's top cornerbacks, linebackers and pass rushers -- all spots in dire need of long-term upgrades.

Odds on exact position of first pick

Wide receiver (+250)

(+250) Offensive lineman (+280)

(+280) Linebacker (+350)

(+350) Defensive lineman (+375)

(+375) Cornerback (+550)

(+550) Tight end (+3500)



(+3500) Quarterback (+4000)

(+4000) Safety (+4000)

(+4000) Running back (+5000)

(+5000) Kicker/punter/long snapper (+50000)

The last time the Giants took a WR in the first round, they ended up with Odell Beckham Jr. While that relationship didn't last nearly as long as it could've, it also provided nearly unmatched offensive juice. With such a focus on helping Jones, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see general manager Dave Gettleman cash in on a high-profile WR class, even after paying big money for Golladay. There's a reason OL, LB and DL aren't far behind: The Giants may very well have the opportunity to get the top tackle, linebacker or pass rusher of the class, with guys like Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons and Jaelan Phillips all likely to be within reach.

Over/under draft position for potential targets

WR Ja'Marr Chase: O/U 5.5

O/U 5.5 TE Kyle Pitts: O/U 5.5

O/U 5.5 OL Penei Sewell: O/U 5.5

O/U 5.5 OT Rashawn Slater: O/U 10.5



O/U 10.5 CB Patrick Surtain II: O/U 10.5

O/U 10.5 WR DeVonta Smith: O/U 11.5

O/U 11.5 WR Jaylen Waddle: O/U 11.5

O/U 11.5 LB Micah Parsons: O/U 11.5

O/U 11.5 CB Jaycee Horn: O/U 13.5

Chase and Pitts would be dream picks, but it's hard to see either of them landing in the Big Apple without a trade up. Ditto for Sewell, though an early run on QBs -- and an early WR investment by teams like the Bengals and Lions -- could bring him closer than expected. The real possibilities start with Slater, who would make for a steal at No. 11 as a potential plug-and-play OT. Parsons is somewhat of a polarizing prospect considering he plays a less premium position, but we could easily see Gettleman falling for his measurables and defensive versatility. As for the WRs, at least one of the Alabama products in Smith and Waddle figure to be on the board for New York. If they both are, it's really a matter of what Gettleman wants: Technical brilliance or pure explosiveness.