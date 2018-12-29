Holiday Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Northwestern vs. Utah bowl game
A big pocket passer and a dynamic linebacker headline the draft prospects to watch in this bowl game
This year's Holiday Bowl should be an interesting one between Northwestern and Utah, quality clubs that lost in conference title games earlier in December.
While not an outing oozing with draft prospects, the Wildcats quarterback is certainly on the NFL radar, as is the Utes' springy tackling machine.
We're going game by game during bowl season to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Northwestern
Clayton Thorson, QB
The 6-foot-4 pocket passer has been a well-known name in the draft community for years because of what he did as a sophomore in 2016 when he tossed 22 touchdowns to just nine interceptions at close to 60 percent completion rate. But Thorson didn't really improve from there. He can have short stretches of brilliant quarterback play, but he severely lacks in the consistency department with his decision-making and accuracy. At his size, with over 1,600 attempts at the collegiate level, Thorson will likely get drafted. He needs to iron out some key issues in his game to succeed at the next level.
Utah
Chase Hansen, LB
Hansen is a good-sized, twitchy off-ball linebacker who covers well, is efficient as a blitzer, and has the speed to run down ball-carriers. He had 90 tackles, three picks, nine pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in 2016, and after a down 2017 improved his tackle number to 114 while registering 22 tackles for loss. He snagged two interceptions and broke up four passes too. The only problem with Hansen as a prospect: he's already 25 years old.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: Best prospects in Liberty Bowl
A veteran, cannon-armed QB and a hybrid linebacker headline the prospects to watch in this...
-
Draft: Top prospects in Orange Bowl
You'll be watching an assortment of top draft prospects on every play in this CFP semifinal...
-
Draft: Prospects to watch in Cotton Bowl
A versatile defensive lineman and a ball-hawking conrer headline the prospects in this CFP...
-
Draft: Best prospects in Arizona Bowl
Two smaller but explosive edge-rushers headline the prospects to watch in this bowl game
-
Draft: Best prospects in Belk Bowl
Two stellar defensive backs and a contested-catch wideout headline the prospects to watch in...
-
NFL Draft: Best prospects in Peach Bowl
Two productive edge-rushers and a dancing bear offensive tackle headline the prospects to watch...