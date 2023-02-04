Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Apopka High School in Florida, Carter has been the centerpiece of Georgia's championship-winning defense over the past two seasons. He combined to rack up 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks across 2021 and 2022, but beyond the stat sheet, he's been a 6-foot-3, 310-pound force against the run and a disruptive pass rusher. Some even believe he was the best player on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Carter, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 21
- Year: Junior
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 310
- Hometown: Apopka, Florida
- Interesting fact: Blocked a field goal in the 2021 national championship win over Alabama
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 DL | Overall: No. 2
Scouting report
"Carter is a deceptive 310 pounds because he carries it so well. The Florida native has good top-end speed and athleticism. He is quick to split gaps but also has the strength to dictate action in the run game. Despite having three first-round selections on its defensive line, the Bulldogs made it a point to give Carter significant repetitions. The third-year player created pressure on 13% of his pass rushes last season, according to TruMedia. He recorded a tackle on 17.1% of run defense snaps." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|PD
|FF
2022
13
32
|7.0
|3.0
|3
|2
|2021
|15
|37
|8.5
|3.0
|1
|0
|2020
|10
|14
|3.0
|0.0
|0
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022: First-team All-American (Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp, Sporting News)
- 2022: First-team All-SEC (AP, coaches)
- 2021: Second-team All-SEC (coaches)
Notable statistics
- 2021: One of 20 players nationally with multiple placement kick blocks in 2021
247Sports profile
High school: Apopka (Apopka, Florida)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9912)
- National: 18 | DT: 4 | Florida: 3 | All-time: 377
High school accolades: Under Armour All-America Game participant
Check out Jalen Carter's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.