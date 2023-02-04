Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Apopka High School in Florida, Carter has been the centerpiece of Georgia's championship-winning defense over the past two seasons. He combined to rack up 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks across 2021 and 2022, but beyond the stat sheet, he's been a 6-foot-3, 310-pound force against the run and a disruptive pass rusher. Some even believe he was the best player on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Carter, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About



Age: 21

21 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 310

: 310 Hometown : Apopka, Florida

: Apopka, Florida Interesting fact: Blocked a field goal in the 2021 national championship win over Alabama

Position: No. 1 DL | Overall: No. 2

Scouting report

"Carter is a deceptive 310 pounds because he carries it so well. The Florida native has good top-end speed and athleticism. He is quick to split gaps but also has the strength to dictate action in the run game. Despite having three first-round selections on its defensive line, the Bulldogs made it a point to give Carter significant repetitions. The third-year player created pressure on 13% of his pass rushes last season, according to TruMedia. He recorded a tackle on 17.1% of run defense snaps." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards

College stats



Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF 2022 13 32 7.0 3.0 3 2 2021 15 37 8.5 3.0 1 0 2020 10 14 3.0 0.0 0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2022: First-team All-American (Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp, Sporting News)



2022: First-team All-SEC (AP, coaches)

2021: Second-team All-SEC (coaches)

Notable statistics

2021: One of 20 players nationally with multiple placement kick blocks in 2021

High school: Apopka (Apopka, Florida)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9912)

National: 18 | DT: 4 | Florida: 3 | All-time: 377

High school accolades: Under Armour All-America Game participant

Check out Jalen Carter's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.