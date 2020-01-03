Lending Tree Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
Ragin' Cajuns bring talented rush attack to Mobile
The Lending Tree Bowl has been around since 1999. Despite being a lower tier bowl game, it has featured some very talented players. LaDainian Tomlinson, Byron Leftwich, Ben Roethlisberger and Kareem Hunt have all taken on MVP hardware over the years. Those players went on to be big stars in the NFL. Could future NFL talent come out of this game?
Let's examine the 2020 NFL Draft prospects you need to know.
How to watch
Date: Monday, Jan. 6 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
TV: ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Louisiana-Lafayette
Robert Hunt, OT
There are some talent evaluators that believe Hunt will need to transition to offensive guard. He is comfortable pulling and shows good lateral quickness so that would not be a problem. However, he is quick off the snap and looks controlled in pass protection as a right tackle. The Texas native is strong and athletic enough to get to the second level. In the run game, he does a good job sealing blocks as well as moving bodies rather than just blocking.
NFL teams currently view him as a Day 2 choice.
Kevin Dotson, OG
Louisiana offensive guard Kevin Dotson has been playing right guard. He shows quick feet -- although he is not overly athletic -- and good upper body strength. The Louisiana native does a good job sealing blocks and blocks with good leverage. He does a good job churning his feet. Dotson handles exchanges well. The lineman is likely destined for a Day 2 or early Day 3 selection.
Miami (Ohio)
Brett Gabbert, QB
Miami (Ohio) does not really have any 2020 NFL Draft prospects that jump off the page. Gabbert is only a freshman so he is not eligible for the draft. However, the spotlight falls on him because he is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Brett completed just 53.7 percent of his passes in his first season as the starting quarterback. He does not offer much in the form of rushing.
More to watch
Dotson and Hunt do a great job paving the way for a talented trio of running backs: Raymond Calais, Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas. All three will have draftable grades. Mitchell shows good hands out of the backfield. He has a strong lower body and does not go down on initial contact. The Louisiana native possesses good speed and is the total package. Ragas is similar to Mitchell. He has good size, a strong lower body and great balance through contact.
Calais is a fast, quick player. He does not shy away from contact and he does a good job weaving through traffic. The biggest difference between he and the other two: he is a little undersized. Calais does not contribute much in the pass game and there are not many examples in pass protection.
He can also contribute as a return man.
