Lions interviewing multiple quarterbacks including Tua Tagovailoa, per report
The Lions are reportedly checking out some of the quarterbacks in this year's class
The Detroit Lions have denied that they are interested in trading quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, but that doesn't mean that they aren't interested in acquiring his successor. On Monday, a report surfaced from Mike Garafolo saying that the Lions have recently had multiple teleconferences with quarterbacks, including former Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert out of Oregon.
The Lions would likely have to keep their No. 3 overall pick to take Tagovailoa, but could trade down a couple of spots if they were genuinely interested in taking Herbert. Earlier this month, Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions were already engaged in discussions about potentially trading back.
Teams usually in the top three will do their due diligence on all of the top prospects, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are set on taking one. As Garafolo mentions, this report could be a smoke screen that would encourage other quarterback-needy teams to make more of an effort to trade up if they were interested in someone like Tagovailoa or Herbert.
Stafford, who turned 32 this offseason, played in eight games last season and threw for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Sunday morning before the Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, it was revealed that Stafford had a back injury and would be inactive, which ended his consecutive starts streak at 136 games. He ended up being shut down for the rest of the season.
The 3-12-1 Lions had their worst season in a decade, and with it came the right to pick third in the draft. With several talented quarterbacks in this class, it's possible that Detroit takes a flier on a signal-caller somewhere in the draft. Tagovailoa and Herbert considered locks to be drafted in the top 10, however, so the Lions could receive quite a haul in exchange for moving down -- and they clearly have already made their No. 3 overall pick available.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft superlatives for the 2020 class
Handing out early honors to NFL draft prospects
-
Draft: On-field speed for top WRs
Introducing a new (and better) way to evaluate the speed of draft prospects
-
How Packers can have perfect draft
The path to a perfect draft for the Packers begins with finding a wide receiver
-
Projecting the perfect draft for Lions
The Lions have a lot of needs and aren't considered contenders, so they should trade down to...
-
How Panthers can have perfect draft
Carolina needs to look to defense early and often to fill needs
-
Projecting the perfect Chargers draft
Projecting two different ways the Chargers can have a great draft