Matthew Stafford reportedly out for Lions, ends consecutive starts streak at 136 games
In a surprise, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss first game since 2010
For the first time since the start of the decade, the Detroit Lions will not have Matthew Stafford start under center. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that Stafford will miss Sunday's game for the Lions with hip and back injuries that limited him in practice all week. Listed as questionable, Stafford was a game-time decision heading into this one.
Veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel will start in place of Stafford. Driskel, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, started five games for the Cincinnati Bengals last year. He completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions and an 82.2 passer rating.
Stafford will end his consecutive starts streak at 136 games, which was the second longest streak for an active quarterback in the NFL. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ended his consecutive starts streak at 154 games, which was the fifth-longest for a quarterback in league history. Stafford's was the sixth-longest, having not missed a start since September 11, 2011 (Week 1 of the 2011 season).
Eleven players have started more than 100 consecutive games, with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady accomplishing the feat twice. Brady's first streak of 111 games -- from his first start in Week 3 of the 2001 season to Week 1 of the 2008 season -- was snapped when he tore his ACL. His second streak of 112 games went from Week 1 of the 2009 season to Week 17 of the 2015 season, and was snapped when he was suspended the first four games of the 2016 season because of the "Deflategate" controversy.
Here are the longest consecutive starts streak for quarterbacks in NFL history:
|QUARTERBACK
|CONSECUTIVE GAMES STARTED (REGULAR SEASON)
Brett Favre
297 (9-27-92 to 12/5/2010)
217 (9/11/2006 - Active)
210 (11/21/2004 to 11/23/2017)
208 (9/6/1998 to 1/2/2011)
Matt Ryan
154 (12/20/2009 to 10/20/2019)
Matthew Stafford
136 (9/11/2011 to 11/10/2019)
122 (9/7/2008 to 11/22/2015)
121 (9/9/2012 -Active)
Ron Jaworski
116 (9/18/1977 to 11/25/1984)
112 (9/14/2009 to 1/3/2016)
Tom Brady
111 (9/30/2001 to 9/7/2008)
Joe Ferguson
107 (9/18/1977 to 9/23/1984)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is now second among active quarterbacks, starting 121 consecutive games (eighth all-time). Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has started 217 consecutive games dating back to the 2006 season.
